AEW is better now than it was a month ago, claims Chris Jericho

AEW has had a rollercoaster of a month. With backstage incidents involving CM Punk, Jade Cargill parting ways with the promotion, and several major events, it's safe to say that Tony Khan has been a busy man in recent times.

Despite all these hurdles, the promotion's product has not taken a step back, according to Chris Jericho. In fact, he asserted that AEW is better now than it was a month ago. He stated this during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio.

To side with The Ocho's sentiments, AEW has managed to produce several enticing storylines and surprises over the past month that fans have gleefully lapped up. The ongoing saga with MJF and the World Title picture is a testament to this.

However, many would argue that the dismissal of CM Punk strongly rebuts Jericho's argument. Love him or hate him, The Second City Saint is a bonafide draw that lured countless lapsed wrestling fans into AEW's product. While the promotion will undoubtedly continue to succeed without him, it's reasonable to believe that there will be a significant drop off in viewership without Punk on the show.

Ultimately, Jericho's assertions are subjective and up for debate by the wider wrestling audience. The quality of the product from here on out remains to be seen.

AEW gearing up for a monumental Grand Slam week

One point that strongly acts in favor of Chris Jericho's above comments is the fact that Tony Khan's company is consistently delivering top-notch wrestling when it comes to its major events. They will look to keep this trend going when they take over Arthur Ashe Stadium this week for their Grand Slam special.

There are a ton of exciting matches to look forward to this week, the marquee of which is the World Championship match between MJF and Samoa Joe.

Following the Grand Slam week, the promotion will host its first-ever WrestleDream pay-per-view, another thrilling occasion for fans to look forward to.

Do you think AEW will peak despite the loss of CM Punk and Jade Cargill? Sound off in the comments section below.

