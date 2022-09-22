"My time is coming" - 31-year-old British star teases joining AEW after Saraya's (FKA Paige) debut on Dynamite: Grand Slam

The latest Grand Slam Edition of AEW Dynamite featured the shocking debut of former WWE Divas Champion Saraya - formerly known as Paige. In light of her debut, her brother Zak Zodiac took to social media to tease following the star.

Saraya recently parted ways with WWE after 11 years with the promotion. In a heartfelt post, the star made it clear that there was no beef between her and her former workplace. Now that she's in All Elite Wrestling, could the star have her long-awaited return?

In a recent Instagram story and on Twitter, Saraya's real-life brother teased an AEW debut of his own.

"With Saraya now signed. Could this be my future?" - @TheZakZodiac Tweeted.

Zak Zodiac @TheZakZodiac 🤔🤔

With Saraya now signed. Could this be my future? 🤔🤔With Saraya now signed. Could this be my future? https://t.co/pt7dtLmSxu

Zodiac and Saraya are only a year apart, but unlike his sister, the 31-year old star has mainly made a name for himself on the European wrestling scene. The star notably made a single appearance on WWE SmackDown back in 2011, where he lost to Paul Wight (Big Show).

For any fans doubting whether or not Saraya is at full capacity and ready to take on the women's roster, the star addressed her once career-ending neck injury not too long ago.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

Zak Zodiac additionally compared Saraya's AEW debut crowd pop to The Hardy's WrestleMania 33 reaction

Despite not having the same success as his sister, there is clearly no animosity between the two as Zak channeled his inner wrestling fan during a video.

The British star was clearly filled with joy to see Saraya be welcomed with open arms.

In an Instagram post, Zodiac shared a video while driving where he praised his sister's return to wrestling.

“I have literally watched that video a hundred times, and the pop that my sister got in her AEW debut is unbelievable! The nostalgia pop! The surprise element! That was a real feel-good pop! Kinda reminded me of The Hardy Boyz when they returned at WrestleMania! Unbelievable!” wrote Zak Zodiac.

It's currently unclear what will be next for Saraya in All Elite Wrestling, but the former Women's Champion is clearly in for big things after meeting the Women's Division's top stars in her debut.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far