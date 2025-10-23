AEW drops blockbuster Collision announcement

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 23, 2025 09:59 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President. (Image via AEW YouTube)

At AEW WrestleDream 2025, Mina Shirakawa lost the interim ROH Women's World Television Championship to Mercedes Mone in an impromptu match. This was a massive setback. However, the Japanese star has the opportunity to win gold again.

The team of Toni Storm and Shirakawa will participate in the upcoming AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament. The brackets of this competition were revealed on this week's Dynamite. After the big reveal, Renee Paquette had a brief backstage conversation with the former RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion. Interestingly, this interview was interrupted by Thekla.

The Toxic Spider began insulting Shirakawa about her recent losses. This made the latter furious, and she challenged the Austrian star to a match on Collision this Saturday night.

A few hours back, All Elite Wrestling made this bout official.

"Saturday #AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT THIS SATURDAY, 10/25 @Toxic_Thekla vs @Mina_Shirakawa, After a confrontation on #AEWDynamite tonight, Mina challenged Thekla to fight Saturday! Both unbeaten on Collision, Thekla collides vs Mina for the first time in AEW THIS SATURDAY NIGHT!" read All Elite Wrestling's post.
AEW star Thekla believes that her run in the company is going well

Tony Khan signed Thekla earlier this year. The 32-year-old is best known for her time in Japan, where she held titles in World Wonder Ring Stardom and Ice Ribbon.

Vice recently interviewed the Toxic Spider. In this conversation, she said that she has been combining different wrestling styles since joining All Elite Wrestling, and she believes that it is working quite well.

"It feels very natural in America. I feel like in AEW I can take all of these things that I’ve learned and create something that people haven’t seen yet. So, I think it’s working very well if you ask me.” said Thekla. [H/T: Vice]

Thekla is one of the most talented names in the company's roster. Only time will tell if she will ever become women's world champion.

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
