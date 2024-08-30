AEW Dynamite ratings down for All In fallout episode despite Jon Moxley’s return

Viewership figures for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite have been revealed. Despite Jon Moxley's comeback, the ratings decreased.

The August 28, 2024, edition of Dynamite aired from Champaign, Illinois, and staged the aftermath to All In 2024 this past Sunday. The promotion continues to develop its ongoing creative programming while producing new ones.

Despite presenting a packed show featuring several top stars and one shocking return, ratings for this week's Dynamite reveal that the show pulled in 691,000 viewers, with an 18-49 demographic score of 0.22.

The figures decreased from those generated by last week's episode, which had aired from Cardiff and drew 698,000 viewers with a key demo rating of 0.24.

Wednesday Night Dynamite opened with the surprise return of Jon Moxley, who vaguely invited Darby Allin to a future conversation and perplexingly informed Tony Schiavone that AEW was no longer his company. The Purveyor of Violence has seemingly joined forces with Marina Shafir, who destroyed personnel and security backstage before leaving with Mox.

The episode also featured an intense face-to-face conversation between former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page following his victory over Tomohiro Ishii, which led to the announcement of a Steel Cage match between the arch-rivals at All Out 2024.

Former International (formerly American) Champion MJF vowed payback against Will Ospreay and Daniel Garcia for his title loss at Wembley. The Red Death blindsided him, however, leading to a massive brawl. Garcia eventually revealed that he would face Friedman at All Out next month.

This week's Dynamite aired an eight-person tag match, with HOOK and The Conglomeration defeating The Learning Tree and Roderick Strong. Also, the Grizzled Young Veterans warned the All Elite tag team division in a fiery backstage promo.

Along with a segment featuring Mercedes Mone, Kamille, Kazuchika Okada, and Private Party, Dynamite also presented the much-awaited return of Jamie Hayter, with the latter picking up a win over Harley Cameron. Furthermore, Willow Nightingale chose a Chicago Street Fight as the stipulation for her upcoming match against Kris Statlander at All Out.

Ricochet made his Dynamite in-ring debut this week with a victory over Kyle Fletcher. New International Champion Will Ospreay would try to address his former rival and AEW's new blockbuster acquisition but would be laid out on the stage by his All Out 2024 opponent, Pac.

New AEW World Champions also made appearances on Dynamite

Two new World Champions were crowned at AEW All In 2024 this past Sunday. The August 28 episode of Dynamite saw Mariah May postpone the celebration she had announced for the episode for her Women's World Title win against Toni Storm at Wembley Stadium.

Furthermore, Bryan Danielson - who submitted Swerve Strickland to capture the AEW World Title at All In - revealed on Dynamite that he would continue to wrestle and defend the championship. He was also assaulted by his upcoming challenger- TNT Champion Jack Perry.

