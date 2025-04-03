AEW Dynasty match card (April 2, 2025): Star to make PPV debut; The Hurt Syndicate forced to defend titles & more 

The official match card for AEW Dynasty this weekend looks to be finalized following Dynamite tonight. Three matches have been added to what looks to be another stacked match card for the pay-per-view.

This weekend, the promotion will make its way to Philadelphia for its second major event of the year. This comes just a month after they put on a great pay-per-view last month with Revolution.

This year's edition of Dynasty is set to have eight matches on the main show. Tonight, three matches have been added to the match card. These include the Hurt Syndicate putting their tag team titles on the line after they were challenged by Big Bill and Bryan Keith, and the two opening matches for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Below are the matches that have been declared officially for the pay-per-view:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

International Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. 'Speedball' Mike Bailey

World Trios Championship: Death Riders (c) vs. Rated-FTR

TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

World Tag Team Championship: Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Mercedes Moné vs. Julia Hart

The full brackets for AEW's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament have been unveiled

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, the men's and women's brackets for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament were revealed, revealing the eight stars from each division who will face off in single elimination for a shot at the world titles at All In.

Jay White, who previously committed to entering the tournament, has been ruled out due to injury. It seems Kevin Knight will be his replacement. There is also a wild card among the eight men in the tournament, with that individual being revealed soon.

On the women's side of things, Harley Cameron and Julia Hart will be joining the six other women who previously announced their entry to the tournament.

AEW is kicking proceedings into high gear now as the landscape of the company could change once more following several major matches this weekend. But fans should also keep a lookout, as the promotion is slowly building up to some other blockbuster pay-per-views later in the year, especially All In Texas.

