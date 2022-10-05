"Are you trying to get your a** kicked by half the locker room?" - Twitter flares up with reactions to popular AEW star stirring up online feud with Andrade El Idolo

AEW has had quite a lot of inner turmoil as of late and the latest chapter seems to involve Andrade El Idolo and The Spanish God, Sammy Guevara. The two got into a heated back-and-forth and fans quickly joined in.

Sammy Guevara is a day-one AEW original but recently got into hot water. The star's backstage tiff with Eddie Kingston resulted in The Mad King's two-week suspension, but Guevara was still seen as the culprit.

On the other end, Andrade is another former WWE star who fans have been clamoring to see back under Triple H. The star has also done little to quell rumors of his unhappiness in AEW, with most believing he's gearing up to jump ship.

After Andrade's recent interview, Guevara sent out a cryptic Tweet sometime after, which resulted in El Idolo taking a direct shot at The Spanish God. Not one to lie still and simply take it, Sammy then proceeded to fire back directly at Andrade, bringing Ric Flair and WWE into the argument. El Idolo was then the last to respond, saying that he'd simply meet Guevara on Wednesday night.

Check out all the reactions below:

crushhausen @iamcrushnc Me rn watching Sammy and Andrade beefing Me rn watching Sammy and Andrade beefing https://t.co/BVXh7weN7i

Nick Hancock @Better_Than_MJF



Sammy and Andrade : “Hold our beers”



#AEW Tony Kahn : “The AEW locker room is currently the most stable it’s been all year”Sammy and Andrade : “Hold our beers” Tony Kahn : “The AEW locker room is currently the most stable it’s been all year”Sammy and Andrade : “Hold our beers” #AEW

"Bro, are you trying to get your a** kicked by half the locker room? Because between Kingston, and Andrade, both of them could main you in a shoot fight." - @King999True Tweeted.

Sammy Guevara had real issues with Eddie Kingston..

Christopher Grimm @GrimmPixels I genuinely do not understand why Sammy Guevara still has a job. I genuinely do not understand why Sammy Guevara still has a job.

"Sammy Guevara has the argumentative skills of a kid who just found out what swearing was and wants to use up all the words he knows" - @ryandougans Tweeted.

Guevara has been called out for his promo skills in the past.

The consensus from AEW Twitter fans seems to be highly leaned in favor of Andrade, with some even warning Guevara not to make an enemy out of El Idolo. Regardless, this public spat made AEW look very bad, especially so soon after the infamous post-All Out backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite.

Ricky Starks had an interesting suggestion to quell the issues between the AEW stars

While fans have been abuzz about the entire situation, only one star briefly directly addressed the latest internal spat. Unfortunately, much like with CM Punk and The Elite, it already seems like the AEW locker room is not allowed to comment on the altercation.

Former FTW Champion Ricky Starks took to Twitter in now deleted posts. The star initially harshly reacted to the argument, voicing his frustration. Shortly after, Starks suggested that the only wrestler who could solve the roster's issues would be former WWE Superstar, Hunico (the second Sin Cara).

Jack Crosby @JCrosbyCBS Ricky Starks should not have deleted this because when I tell you I was HOWLING Ricky Starks should not have deleted this because when I tell you I was HOWLING 😂 https://t.co/6xJKkfozFk

Hunico was once rumored to have floored The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus, and fans have since spread more rumors online that the star often set his fellow roster members straight.

With all the internal issues within All Elite Wrestling piling up, could they use the intervention of a star like Hunico?

