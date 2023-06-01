"AEW has found their Dom Mysterio" - Twitter explodes after WWE veteran gets nuclear heat on Dynamite

The insanely loud reaction Don Callis received on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite has sent the Twitterverse into a whirlwind, with many comparing his nuclear heat to that of Dominik Mysterio over in WWE.

Having spent the majority of his over 30-year career as a heel manager, Callis is no stranger to getting booed by live audiences. However, it is highly unlikely that he has experienced this level of hatred on more than a few occasions. The San Diego crowd refused to let the veteran get a word out without being on the receiving end of a thunderous chorus of jeers.

Similarly, Dominik Mysterio has made a name for himself as a proverbial heat magnet. Due largely to his rivalry with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Dominik has risen through the ranks as one of the most despised villains in the business. Some have even gone as far as to call the Judgement Day member the best heel in wrestling today, despite the relative lack of experience he has in the industry.

On this week's Dynamite, Don Callis had the opportunity to explain his actions at Double or Nothing and his alliance with Konosuke Takeshita. However, fans were incessant in displaying their feelings towards the man, leading many to compare Callis to Dominik on Twitter.

Anthony Pennington @chefanthonyWV @_denisesalcedo Don getting that Dominic Mysterio heat haha through I can thankfully hear don @_denisesalcedo Don getting that Dominic Mysterio heat haha through I can thankfully hear don

Kris @MeMyselfKris @_denisesalcedo I want to see Dom Dom versus Don Don promo. Who gets the most heat. @_denisesalcedo I want to see Dom Dom versus Don Don promo. Who gets the most heat.

What's next for "Dom" Callis and his new protégé in AEW remains to be seen. However, it is all but guaranteed that the wily manager will continue to receive similar responses everywhere he goes.

Why do AEW fans despise Don Callis?

Don Callis was introduced to the AEW faithful as a close confidant of one of the promotion's top stars, Kenny Omega. The two seemed inseparable for years – that is, until Callis turned his back on the man he once referred to as "family".

On a recent episode of Dynamite, Omega took on Jon Moxley in a gruesome cage match. The Cleaner looked to have had the bout won, but Don Callis had other plans. The loudmouthed carny drove a screwdriver into Omega's face, granting Moxley the win.

As if this wasn't enough, Callis also got involved in the Anarchy in the Arena match between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club at Double or Nothing. Again, Callis attempted to blindside Omega, but this time Konosuke Takeshita made his presence known and hit the former AEW World Champion with a running knee strike.

Given his recent actions, it should come as no surprise that AEW fans have such strong emotions toward the manager. Nonetheless, it looks as though this story is far from over, and audiences will have plenty of opportunities to let Callis know what they think of him.

