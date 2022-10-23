Chris Jericho has subtly thrown his lot with those against CM Punk by liking a tweet that mocked the former AEW World Champion.

The infamous CM Punk controversy has made ripples in the pro-wrestling business that can be felt to this day. The massive brawl ensuing after the All Out media scrum led to a number of stars being suspended, including Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. While Ace Steel has reportedly been released by the company, the Elite and Punk are still absent from the weekly shows.

The series of events kickstarted by the "Brawl Out" has made many fans hostile towards the second city saint. While Chris Jericho and other veterans are trying to manage things backstage, a fan posted a tweet bashing Punk's attitude.

"Imagine that you're CM Punk. You've had one of the most triumphant comebacks ever in the history of wrestling. You've been promoted as the star you never got to be in WWE. And within a year, you completely ostracize yourself, becoming so toxic that you're not worth having around."

You can check out the tweet below:

Chris Jericho liked the tweet, subtly implying his agreement with the fan. Does this mean that the Wizard also blames Punk to a degree? Only time will tell.

Chris Jericho recently signed a contract extension with AEW

After Jon Moxley extended his contract, the Jericho Appreciation Society leader did the same and re-signed with AEW.

The new development was officially announced by All Elite Wrestling. Not only will the Wizard continue to be "All Elite" until at least December 2025, but he will also assume new duties backstage. This involves duties as a producer and a creative consultant in addition to retaining his role as a mentor to the company's emerging talent.

You can check out the contract details below:

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Chris Jericho has a signed a contract extension through 2025 with AEW. He will see his responsibilities expand Chris Jericho has a signed a contract extension through 2025 with AEW. He will see his responsibilities expand https://t.co/QO5WYR8MWb

The Ocho also represents Ring of Honor, now owned by Tony Khan, where he is the current ROH World Champion in his first reign. It remains to be seen how the brand will evolve in the wake of these developments in the coming months.

Do you think Jericho re-signing with the company will be beneficial to AEW? Sound off in the comment section below!

