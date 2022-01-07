CM Punk News Roundup: CM Punk takes shot at WWE, praises new UFC Champion, future match with top NJPW star?

The self-proclaimed "Best Wrestler in the World" CM Punk has been up to quite a few things so early in the year.

Punk made history on Dynamite by being the first-ever wrestler to cause a match to end in a certain way. During the same segment, he again let loose on WWE and gave MJF another piece of his mind.

Outside of AEW, Punk drew the attention of one of the best wrestlers in NJPW, and the two have challenged each other. Amidst all this, he still took the time to compliment a new UFC champion and interact with fans on Twitter.

Without further ado, let's deep dive into the latest news related to CM Punk.

5. CM Punk reveals his favorite Bret Hart Match in Twitter Q&A session

Punk has always been vocal in his admiration of Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Throughout the years, he has even made subtle tributes to Hart during his matches.

When asked by a fan which of Hart's matches is his favorite, Punk quickly responded, noting Hart's match against his brother, Owen Hart at Wrestlemania-X. The Hitman has had many terrific contests in his career but held the stories in wrestling close to his heart.

Owen Hart was instrumental in shaping wrestling into what it is today and accomplished a lot in a short time. It's no surprise that AEW will be holding the first-ever Owen Hart Cup Tournament on the third anniversary of AEW.

Hopefully, Punk will also have some Bret Hart-level matches in AEW very soon.

