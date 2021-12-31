CM Punk News and Rumors Roundup: CM Punk praised by two veteran wrestlers and slammed by another, WWE's rumored relationship with Punk

CM Punk has caused quite a stir in the professional wrestling world this week. After his match on AEW Dynamite, quite a few veteran wrestlers have shared their opinions on Punk.

Not all the opinions shared on Punk were positive, with one legend even admitting that he wasn't impressed with Punk's booking. Punk also managed to stir up his fellow competitors as one half of a top AEW tag team sent him a clear message.

CM Punk's relationship with WWE was brought up this week and rumors are afloat about where he stands with them. Punk has been outspoken about his reasons for returning to wrestling and what made him leave in the first place.

CM Punk is no stranger to criticism, and often riles up fans and haters alike. Let's dive into this week's CM Punk News and Rumors Roundup.

5. WWE management still 'hates' AEW star CM Punk

Brian Mazique of Forbes recently reported that WWE executives still have feelings of animosity towards CM Punk. This deep resentment is why Punk is unlikely to be featured in any future WWE games, including the soon-to-be-released 2K22.

At this point nothing is confirmed, but CM Punk was last included as a playable character in WWE 2K15. The game was notably released in Punk's final year with WWE. Since then players have been able to recreate Punk with his entire moveset, entrance, and items to make up his appearance.

While it would be surprising to have CM Punk be featured in a WWE game, it hasn't happened for quite a few years now. WWE 2K are known for removing superstars included in previous releases, and hopefully the reason CM Punk isn't included isn't because of old grudges.

