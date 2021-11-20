"I hope you support him" - Matt Hardy sends a heartfelt message to brother Jeff Hardy 

AEW's Matt Hardy recently sent out an incredibly heartwarming message to his brother and WWE SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy.

Collectively known as The Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff are one of the most decorated and beloved duos of this generation. However, since the former departed WWE to join WWE in early 2020, the two have been performing in separate companies, to varying levels of success.

The AEW star recently took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with Jeff Hardy during their WWE days. Alongside the photo, Matt Hardy tweeted that he's proud of his brother, proclaiming he's in a great place professionally and personally right now.

Furthermore, the WWE legend also wrote that he hopes fans continue to support his brother going forward. Hardy added that both he and Jeff are blessed that they are getting to wrestle to this day.

"I am so proud of my brother. He’s in an amazing place in his life, both professionally & personally - I hope you support him. I’m fortunate to vicariously relive our childhood together every single day, thru my 3 boys. I’m a blessed man & we’re both blessed to still be wrestling," tweeted Matt Hardy.

Could Jeff Hardy join Matt Hardy in AEW?

It's no secret that Matt Hardy wants one final run with Jeff Hardy, even wishing to end his career alongside his brother. It's also worth noting that Jeff's WWE contract will expire in September 2022, as revealed by the 'Charismatic Enigma' himself.

Since many fans think Jeff Hardy is being misused in WWE now, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the SmackDown Superstar leaves the company next year. After this happens, the door for a highly-anticipated Hardy Boyz reunion will open up if Jeff decides to join his brother Matt in AEW.

What do you make of Matt Hardy's message for Jeff Hardy? Do you want the two to reunite, possibly in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

