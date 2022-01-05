Popular AEW star claims to be the first judge for Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page 

Max Caster has claimed to be the first judge for the upcoming AEW World Championship match between 'Hangman' Adam Page and Bryan Danielson. The match is one of the highlights of the upcoming Dynamite TBS premiere tonight.

Danielson and Page had a sixty-minute time-limit draw at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite. This was the longest match in the company's short history. No decisive winner emerged, which meant The Cowboy successfully retained his title. The company has announced there'll be three judges for the highly-anticipated rematch to prevent a similar outcome.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Max Caster claimed the higher-ups had informed him that he'd serve as a judge for the upcoming bout. Interestingly enough, one-half of The Acclaimed has teased showing favoritism towards The American Dragon:

"Yo! Listen! Just got the call! Since Platinum Max is the Best Wrestler Alive ™, @AEW has booked me to be one of the judges for the World Title match! Don't worry! I'll call it down the middle! Let's go, Bryan #AEWDynamite #MicDrop," Max Caster tweeted.

''Platinum'' Max Caster @PlatinumMax



Just got the call!



Since Platinum Max is the Best Wrestler Alive ,



Don't worry! I'll call it down the middle! Let's go, Bryan



#AEWDynamite

#MicDrop 🗣️ Yo! Listen! 🗣️Just got the call!Since Platinum Max is the Best Wrestler Alive @AEW has booked me to be one of the judges for the World Title match!Don't worry! I'll call it down the middle! Let's go, Bryan 🗣️ Yo! Listen! 🗣️Just got the call! 📱Since Platinum Max is the Best Wrestler Alive ™, @AEW has booked me to be one of the judges for the World Title match! Don't worry! I'll call it down the middle! Let's go, Bryan 🐉#AEWDynamite#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 https://t.co/eFqEHBW3xt

It is worth noting that management hasn't yet unveiled the names of the judges. This suggests that Caster likely wrote the statement sarcastically. The company has considerable veterans, including Paul Wight, Arn Anderson, and Taz. It is likely that the company will pick a set of veterans to be the judges.

Wrestling fans have also been wondering whether Page vs. Danielson will again kick off the show. The two-hour program and stacked card suggest the company will most likely not have another sixty-minute battle between the two men. Several question marks are still left hanging mere hours before Bryan Danielson aims to end the fairytale run of Hangman Page.

What else has Tony Khan lined up for AEW Dynamite tonight?

Aside from the Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page match, the company has lined up a stacked edition for Dynamite tonight. Jade Cargill and Ruby Soho will face each other to determine the first-ever TBS Women's Champion.

The Lucha Bros will also put their tag team titles on the line against Jurassic Express. Meanwhile, Malakai Black will continue to terrorize the division as he faces Brian Pillman Jr.

And last but not least, MJF will return to in-ring action against an opponent yet to be announced. Wrestling fans will be in for a treat as the match card looks no less than pay-per-view worthy.

What do you make of Max Caster's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Click here to check out the bold predictions for the show as well.

Hear legendary pro wrestler Dutch Mantell's take on the Swole - Tony Khan situation right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Bryan Danielson dethrone Hangman Page tonight? Yes No 4 votes so far