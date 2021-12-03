"I would hire Bray Wyatt" - WWE Hall of Famer wants AEW to sign former Universal Champion

Ric Flair recently spoke about his admiration for Bray Wyatt and explained why AEW would be wise to sign him to a contract.

Since his shocking WWE departure in July 2021, there has been rampant speculation about Wyatt's next move in the wrestling business.

However, the former WWE Universal Champion seemingly put his wrestling career on the backburner to focus on Hollywood, as he's currently filming a movie.

That said, there's little doubt over the fact that Bray Wyatt will step back into the squared circle sometime down the line.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Woo Nation Uncensored, Ric Flair stated that AEW should hire Wyatt since he's good at both in-ring and character work.

The Nature Boy also appreciated Bray Wyatt for being a visionary and coming up with "incredible" ideas. Flair also reserved some praise for the former Universal Champion's brother, Bo Dallas, who was also let go by WWE earlier in the year.

"I would hire Bray Wyatt. I'm a huge fan of his, the kid can work and talk and he comes up with some incredible ideas. I know you're not crazy about those gimmicks, but when you think that the time and effort he put in and those were a part of his thought process."

"Plus, he's legit, he's a tough kid, he is an amateur athlete. I know I'm probably a lot in favor of athletes who have played D1 Sportsnet but I'm just a big fan of his, I like his brother a lot too. You couldn't find a more handsome and athletic guy. But I think if I'm gonna hire one more guy, I'll hire Bray Wyatt," said Ric Flair.

AEW had some plans in place to bring in Bray Wyatt

Last month around Full Gear 2021, a report emerged suggesting that Tony Khan had some intriguing plans to bring Wyatt to AEW. However, the talks between the two parties soon broke down due to undisclosed reasons.

The report contradicted Khan's earlier statements, where he claimed neither he nor anyone from AEW had come in contact with Wyatt since his release.

Whatever the case, the wrestling business is unpredictable, and it shouldn't surprise fans if Bray Wyatt does end up joining AEW sometime in the future.

Do you agree with Ric Flair's assessment of why AEW should hire Bray Wyatt? Sound off in the comments section below.

