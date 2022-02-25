AEW News Roundup: Buddy Matthews joins the House of Black, Jeff Hardy to debut in AEW, dream matches added to Revolution (February 24, 2022)

In this edition of the AEW News Roundup, we take a look at Buddy Matthews' shocking debut on Dynamite and Jeff Hardy potentially spoiling his signing with All Elite Wrestling.

We also shared an update on the latest match card for Revolution, which now includes two new dream matches.

#5. Jeff Hardy spills the beans on his AEW status

Jeff Hardy has seemingly revealed that he's joining All Elite Wrestling.

Ever since he departed WWE in December 2021, there has been rampant speculation regarding The Charismatic Enigma's next step. Many fans wanted him to sign a contract with AEW and reunite with his brother, Matt Hardy.

At one of his recent concerts, Jeff Hardy was spotted chatting with Jared Myers, where he straight-up confirmed that he was "going to AEW." Furthermore, the former WWE Champion added that he was very "nervous" and "excited" about his imminent arrival in All Elite Wrestling.

"I’m going to AEW. I’m so excited, until this morning I didn’t really know. I’m so nervous and excited,” said Hardy.

Considering Tony Khan has been on a signing spree in recent months, the roster is stacked with talented yet underused wrestlers. That said, a star like Hardy shouldn't have too much difficulty carving out a place for himself in the company.

Its very Jeff Hardy that he broke the news of him signing for AEW on a channel that has 325 subscribers

God bless

A few days back, the Hardy Family Office chief opened up about working alongside his brother again. Matt stated that he's keen to join forces with The Charismatic Enigma as part of their legendary tag team, The Hardy Boyz. The veteran added that he and Jeff want to become the greatest duo in wrestling again.

