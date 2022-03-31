AEW News Roundup: Seth Rollins slams All Elite Wrestling, former manager questions Chris Jericho's current booking, Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes won't bring new fans to WWE (30 March 2022)

AEW experienced an interesting week as rumors of Cody Rhodes officially jumping to WWE continue swirling. Regardless of losing Rhodes, AEW has carried on growing its brand and has even teased a new roster member.

With new factions and new champions, the promotion has caught the attention of prolific wrestling personalities. In a recent interview, Seth Rollins referred to a common AEW trait as "desperate." Chris Jericho has formed a new faction, but a legendary wrestling figure believes his new partners are "stooges".

Finally, Vince Russo has shared his thoughts in light of The American Nightmare departing All Elite Wrestling. The former writer went into detail on Rhodes' possible impact on WWE. These stories and more will be featured in the Wednesday AEW News Roundup.

#5. Seth Rollins commented on AEW's continual referencing of WWE

Rollins is a former WWE Champion

Seth Rollins recently made an appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. During his interview, Rollins stated that WWE's references to AEW are to serve the storylines.

"To me, it's one of those things where, if it's very useful, it's fine. The references you spoke of are two kind of different things. I didn't use the reference to Mox to talk down to somebody. He's part of our story, Roman wouldn't be the same if it wasn't for Mox and I," Rollins said.

The star then criticized All Elite Wrestling for referencing WWE more than they have to:

"The other side of that coin is the way that it can be used by those guys... I find it very tacky and low-brow, personally. I think it looks and reeks of desperation. I don't think it's anything on our television show that we need to go there and talk down about those guys," Rollins added. (H/T: Fightful)

#4. The Hardys were recently dissed by Private Party's Isiah Kassidy

Matt Hardy's former protege Isiah Kassidy recently took to Twitter to diss The Hardys after losing to them on AEW Dynamite. The AFO member took a jab at how old the brothers seemed alongside WCW veteran Sting.

Both Hardy brothers are already in their 40s, with Matt close to 50 years old. The brothers are realistically in the twilight of their careers, especially due to the extreme style they've employed over the past two decades.

While Sting has proven that wrestlers can outperform 20-year-olds at 60, the veteran took far fewer bumps in his career. Matt Hardy has stated that he'll likely retire alongside his brother, signaling this to be their final run.

#3. Vince Russo doesn't believe Cody Rhodes will bring new fans to WWE

Cody Rhodes is most likely WWE-bound

During an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the former WWE writer touched on the impact Rhodes will have in WWE. Russo stated that while Cody is a big name, he won't bring new fans to the promotion.

"I think they want to believe that Cody Rhodes is going to sell tickets but I also think they are very realistic and they don't think that's going to happen but they want to believe that that's going to happen. This is nothing against Cody because... look at all the guys that AEW has brought in and the number has not moved. From Andrade to CM Punk to Jeff Hardy. What that means is that it's the same people watching these shows. He is not going to sell a ticket to a person that won't be buying a ticket," Russo said.

#2. A WWE Hall of Famer recently answered Dax Harwood's challenge

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has taken to Twitter multiple times to call out Booker T. Back when Harwood was still Scott Dawson in WWE, he originally challenged Booker T and his brother Stevie Ray to a tag team match.

During the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T finally responded to Harwood's challenge. The Hall of Famer lamented that he couldn't bring his brother out of retirement, but that he's open to a singles bout.

"Let's just get straight real quick. I don't have to answer to anyone. My thing is this. I can't make my brother do anything. I can't make Harlem Heat re-form like back in the day. Dax Harwood, I want you to know personally, as far as stepping inside the squared circle and schooling? I would love to do that. You are a student of the game, you like the throwback, it reminds me of Ole Anderson. So my thing is this - if my brother can't step up, so why not, Dax? You and I handle this like men, one-on-one, hit me in the DMs."

#1. Jim Cornette believes that JAS serves Chris Jericho far more than anything else

Less than a month ago, Chris Jericho shocked the AEW fanbase when he turned on his longtime friends in The Inner Circle and formed the Jericho Appreciation Society.

In light of the new faction, Jim Cornette spoke on the new faction members, calling them "three stooges." Cornette believes that the new additions will only serve to make The Influencer look better and won't elevate the younger stars.

"This whole group around him is meant to just be a spotlight for him because I'm sure he's told these guys he's gonna get him over and they're happy because now they've got a spot. Basically it's Mo, Larry and Curly with Jake Hager, The Nasty Wabbit, and the Jericho Appreciation Society. Are these main event fellows? They didn't try to make them main event fellows before they put them in this thing!" - Cornette said.

The faction has only just appeared in AEW, and as such it's not possible to say whether or not the group will go the way Cornette suggests. AEW fans will have to stay tuned to catch the evolution of the stable.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell