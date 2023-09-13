AEW News Roundup: Top Superstar quits; Saraya (fka Paige) wants a cross-promotional match against Anoa'i family member

Welcome to the latest edition of the AEW news roundup, where we will take you through the top news stories of the past week from the All Elite promotion.

In this week's edition, we will revisit more on The Rated-R Superstar Edge's potential All Elite debut rumor, Saraya (fka Paige) expressing her desire for a match against a former WWE Women's Champion and also a former World Champion leaving a major wrestling promotion.

#3 Saraya (fka Paige) invited former WWE Women's Champion and the Anoa'i family member to AEW

The current AEW Women's World Champion, Saraya (fka Paige), must be on the Moon after probably the biggest title victory of her career at All In inside the Wembley Stadium in front of 81k fans in her home country.

Meanwhile, she has called out the former WWE Women's Champion, Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi), who is currently signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Trinity first called out Saraya, and then the Anti-Diva responded by inviting her to the All Elite promotion for a cross-promotional match:

"I believe you sister. Good luck keeping hold of it.. Maybe you can stop by @AEW so we can catch up.''

#2 Former World Champion quits a wrestling company

Current NJPW star Will Ospreay, who has made several appearances on AEW TV, has quit a wrestling promotion he was signed with apart from New Japan.

The wrestling promotion that Ospreay has quit happens to be the British-based promotion, 1Pro Wrestling. Furthermore, Will also elaborated on the reasons for leaving the company through a tweet:

"Myself & @1ProWrestling have mutual parted ways. Business is about having trust and seeing what has unfolded with talent & management, it’s evident that the company has issues that need to be addressed & I urge talent to get what is deserved & agreed on."

#1 WWE Hall of Famer addresses the rumor of Edge potentially coming to AEW

Ever since The Rated-R Superstar Edge announced that his match on SmackDown weeks ago against Sheamus was his last bout in WWE, rumors and speculations regarding him possibly showing up on Tony Khan's promotion have been circulating.

Meanwhile, the current legendary announcer, Jim Ross, has spilled the beans on the rumors of Edge potentially going All Elite. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim revealed that no one mentioned Edge at the All Out PPV, also stating:

“I mean, but how about Edge vs. Kenny Omega, Edge vs. Will Ospreay? There are many ways you can capitalize on this. I have heard through the grapevine that WWE has an offer on the table for him. It is a significant one, as it should be. I don’t know, but it’s a long shot at best that [Edge] comes to work for AEW," said JR.

Only time will tell if the 11-time World Champion decides to go All Elite and reunite with his brother-friend, Christian Cage, for the last run of his legendary wrestling career.

