AEW News Roundup: Wrestling veteran on why Vince McMahon released 37-year-old star, Cody Rhodes pokes fun at popular couple, top stars react to Kevin Owen's jab on RAW (07 April 2022)

AEW has proven that they've not missed a step since the release of one of its founding members. The promotion has recently been bolstered by the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view as well as some notable names recently joining.

From 2020 to 2021, WWE released an unbelievable number of stars, some more shocking than others. A wrestling veteran seems to agree with Vince McMahon's reasons for releasing a particular performer in 2021. Kevin Owens drew attention recently with his jab at two popular stars and has seemingly received a response from them.

Cody Rhodes might not be in AEW anymore, but the star didn't hold back when he commented on a current storyline in the promotion. These stories and more will be laid out in today's AEW News Roundup.

5. Jim Cornette justifies why Vince McMahon released Keith Lee in 2021

The Limitless One during his entrance.

Keith Lee was one of the more shocking releases from WWE in 2021. The star enjoyed a massive push while on NXT. Unfortunately, he largely fell off while on the main roster.

During his most recent podcast, Jim Cornette stated that he understands why Vince McMahon released the star. Cornette criticized Lee's AEW promos and reasoned that his promo skills were why he was released.

"Now I get why Vince f*****g canned him. Because if anybody really does talk like this in real life, they shouldn't. They went to him probably on numerous occasions and said this interview is ridiculous that you do and you got to gruffen up a little bit and he didn't listen. And he's still doing it, and that's why they canned him so now it makes sense," Cornette said. (H/T: Sportskeeda)

4. WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair, declares The Hardys "The GREATEST"

Ric Flair has never spared his praise for various stars in AEW; the legend has often taken to social media to share his thoughts.

After The Hardys' recent Tag Team Tables match on Dynamite, Flair took to Twitter to crown the brothers as the greatest.

The two veterans pushed themselves to their limits to overcome the fearsome team of The Butcher and The Blade. The brothers will likely step into the ring with Andrade, Flair's soon-to-be son-in-law. It'll be interesting to see who Flair favors when Andrade finally clashes with Matt and Jeff Hardy in an official match.

3. The Young Bucks respond to Kevin Owens' taunt from WWE Raw

During the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Kevin Owens faced former AEW star Cody Rhodes after the show went off air. During the clash, Owens knocked Rhodes down and proceeded to do the Young Bucks' signature pose, mocking his opponent.

The taunt has appeared to have caught the attention of The Bucks, who briefly changed their bio to acknowledge Owens.

Owens performing the taunt (Left), The Bucks changing their bio (right).

For fans who might not know, the Young Bucks and Kevin Owens wrestled each other on various occasions during their time in ROH. Owens is reportedly real-life friends with the brothers and Adam Cole.

2. Former WWE/WCW star Lance Storm wrongly criticized the finish to The Hardys match on AEW Dynamite

Tables matches usually end when the other opponent gets put through a table, as the name suggests. However, tag team table matches are often based on eliminating both opponents. Since the match has a no disqualification stipulation, even an eliminated star can continue fighting.

Wrestling legend Lance Storm was seemingly not fully aware of the stipulation of The Hardys' match on AEW Dynamite. The star took to Twitter to share his confusion at the finish.

Lance Storm @LanceStorm So the guy who was eliminated from the match first, scores the deciding elimination to win the match? WHAT? So the guy who was eliminated from the match first, scores the deciding elimination to win the match? WHAT?

Storm was not the only one confused by the finish, as many fans shared their confusion on Jeff Hardy still being involved after the ref called his elimination.

1. Cody Rhodes recently shared his disapproval of Sammy Guevara's most recent storyline

The AEW star while he was still TNT Champion.

The former TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara, has been embroiled in a feud with Scorpio Sky and American Top Team since losing his title. Sammy and Dan Lambert have had back and forth promo jabs as well, with Guevara claiming he was the more active champion and that the TNT Title wasn't simply collecting dust when he held it.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Cody Rhodes touched upon the story between American Top Team and Guevara. Rhodes noted that Sammy had matured during his feud, but was disappointed to see what was happening now.

"Finally got a mature [Sammy] I guess, I leave and then he’s basically making a s*x tape with the title. Damn Sammy, damn," Rhodes said (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Since the feud, Guevara has been receiving more boos from the AEW crowd. Some fans have jokingly said that he's currently soaking up all the hate Cody had before he left. Guevara's feud with American Top Team will likely continue until Scorpio Sky puts his title on the line.

