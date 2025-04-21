AEW News Roundup: Young Bucks and Sasha Banks referenced at WrestleMania 41; Dustin Rhodes reaches out to Cody Rhodes, huge in-ring debut

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda's AEW News and Roundup. Today, we'll take a look at the news stories circulating in the wrestling world, surrounding stars like Cody Rhodes and Mercedes Mone.

The CEO was referenced at WWE WrestleMania 41, which took place in Las Vegas last weekend. A top AEW star reached out to Cody Rhodes after his heartbreaking loss at The Show of Shows. Without wasting another second, let's dive deep into these stories.

#5. Mercedes Mone's reference dropped at WrestleMania 41

Mercedes Mone gained prominence in WWE, where she was known as Sasha Banks. The CEO, who is now thriving in AEW, was namedropped by Michael Cole during the opening contest of WrestleMania 41.

The Night Two of WrestleMania kicked off with a Triple Threat match between IYO Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship. As the EST made her entrance, Cole mentioned Sasha Banks while talking about Belair's impressive WrestleMania record.

Belair and Mone collided in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One, where The EST dethroned the former Legit Boss for her SmackDown Women's Championship.

#4. AEW EVPs namedropped by WWE Superstar Big E at WrestleMania 41

Before the start of WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, Big E was on the Countdown to WrestleMania panel discussing the Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The bout saw Bron Breakker defend the workhorse title against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

While talking about Breakker and Mysterio, Big E called them 'two bucks.' This was a reference to the AEW EVPs, The Young Bucks, who, interestingly, teamed up with Dominik Mysterio's Judgment Day cohort, Finn Balor, in NJPW ten years ago.

#3. Sting reunited with a former WWE champion

Sting was in Las Vegas for the wrestling world festivities this week. He appeared at the WrestleCon convention as one of the celebrities for the show. It was there that he reunited with a former WWE champion, who had shared a locker room with him in the past.

The star, who is a former WWE Intercontinental, United States, and multi-time tag team champion, is Matt Cardona. The Indy God dropped a photo with Sting at the WrestleCon event, alongside a picture of himself in the first grade in the arms of a fake Sting who came to his birthday party.

Expand Tweet

#2. Brodie Lee's son made his wrestling debut

The son of late wrestling legend Brodie Lee Jr., also known as the Negative One, made his wrestling debut. He had been training for several years with WWE veteran Natalya at her wrestling school, The Dungeon.

At a recent GCW event, Brodie Lee Jr. made his in-ring debut. He entered the GCW Clusterf*ck match and eliminated real-life couple, Joey Janela and current AEW star Megan Bayne, to win the bout.

#1. Top AEW star reacted to Cody Rhodes' loss at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes suffered one of the most heartbreaking losses in his professional wrestling career. The American Nightmare competed in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Sunday against the man who planned to ruin wrestling for everyone, John Cena.

The Cenation Leader, with the help of Travis Scott and underhanded tactics, dethroned Cody Rhodes and became the new Undisputed WWE Champion, breaking the record for most World Titles reign. Following Rhodes' loss, his older brother and current AEW star Dustin Rhodes reached out to him via X/Twitter and showed support for his fantastic performance at WrestleMania.

Despite being in different promotions, the brothers have never hesitated to show support for each other. Dustin expressed pride in his younger brother, who refused to comment and walked away after losing the Undisputed WWE Title to John Cena.

