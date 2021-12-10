Photo: Top AEW star shares throwback childhood picture with Jeff Hardy 

AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara recently shared a throwback picture with Jeff Hardy following the latter's abrupt WWE departure.

The Charismatic Enigma was released from WWE following a "rough night" he had at a recent live event a few days back. Though the global juggernaut reportedly offered him rehab, Jeff declined it, which possibly factored in WWE's decision to let go the veteran performer.

The news led to an outpouring of support from the wrestling community, be it from those in WWE, AEW, or other prominent promotions. One among them was the reigning TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. The Spanish God shared a throwback picture from his childhood, where he's posing alongside Jeff Hardy.

Check out Guevara's tweet below:

"Young Sammy" tweeted Sammy Guevara.

Apart from Guevara, AEW stars Darius Martin and Lio Rush also paid loving tributes to Jeff Hardy after the recent announcement. Most notably, Jeff's brother and AEW veteran Matt Hardy also shared a bunch of pictures of the two from their childhood days with their father.

There's no clarity over what's next for Jeff Hardy

Fans can expect The Charismatic Enigma to take care of his health for the foreseeable future and remain away from pro wrestling. However, there's little doubt that Jeff Hardy will be back in action once he's healthy. Given how massive a star he is, many promotions would be vying to secure Hardy's services.

One of the promotions where he could shine is AEW. Both Jeff and Matt Hardy have spoken about their desire to reunite, and no other company provides a better platform for the same than AEW. Plus, Tony Khan's promotion could surely benefit from having a performer of Jeff's stature on their roster.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Jeff Hardy's WWE departure? Do you see him joining AEW sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

Jon Moxley said many stunning things in his book. Find out what he said right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry