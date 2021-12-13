The Young Bucks react to the possibility of a dream match with 8-time WWE Tag Team Champions 

The Young Bucks seem to be heavily interested in a prospective bout with The Hardy Boyz if their latest tweet is anything to go by.

Since Jeff Hardy's WWE departure last week, fans have been wondering about the prospect of seeing him reunite with his brother Matt Hardy in All Elite Wrestling. The latter even teased the reunion on Twitter a couple of days back.

The Hardy Family Office chief recently posted a throwback clip of him and Jeff challenging The Young Bucks for a match that went down in 2017. In response, Matt and Nick Jackson shared a drooling emoji, implying they might be interested in another clash with the legendary duo, this time possibly in AEW.

Recent reports have suggested that Jeff Hardy's health struggles could be a roadblock for his chances of joining AEW as the promotion doesn't intend to take any risks. It was also noted that the company would sign him to a "zero-tolerance deal" if they decide to bring him in.

Matt Hardy is interested in a feud between The Young Bucks and Hardy Boyz in AEW

A few months back, Matt Hardy detailed the reasons why he would like to see his brother Jeff Hardy join him in Tony Khan's promotion. He stated that he wants The Hardy Boyz to reignite their feud with The Young Bucks in AEW.

Moreover, he also added that there are plenty of other great teams in the company that they could lock horns with. Going by how well-received their first match was, there's little doubt that The Young Bucks and The Hardy Boyz could have an even greater bout if The Charismatic Enigma happens to join All Elite Wrestling.

