"Hopefully see you here soon" - Top WWE star sends a heartfelt message to Kenny Omega

Xavier Woods recently sent out a heartfelt message to Kenny Omega, wishing the AEW star a speedy recovery from the several injuries he has been suffering from.

The Cleaner is reportedly set to undergo multiple surgeries and will remain inactive for a considerable period. Omega was written off TV on this week's AEW Dynamite. He delivered a backstage promo, announcing a hiatus from the company.

King Woods, who's now one of the hosts of the revamped G4 network, held a placard during the show that has gone viral on Twitter. The former RAW Tag Team Champion had a heartwarming message for Kenny Omega, writing that he wishes to see him back soon, possibly at G4.

Take a look at Woods' message below:

Omega, too, took note of Xavier Woods' heartfelt gesture and responded by sharing a GIF of the character, Goku, from the anime franchise Dragon Ball Z.

Here's the former AEW Champion's response:

Of course, Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods are no strangers to each other, having crossed paths at many gaming conventions over the last few years. Most notably, in early 2018, Omega and The Young Bucks lost to The New Day at the E3 gaming convention in a Street Fighter Battle.

A feud between Adam Cole and Kenny Omega was teased on AEW Dynamite

While Tony Khan's promotion will lack Omega's star power in the coming months, they have successfully laid the seeds for a massive feud when he returns. During his promo on AEW Dynamite, the former World Champion turned to his Elite stablemates and asked them to take care of things in his absence.

Adam Cole quickly responded to Omega, but the latter clarified that he was talking to The Young Bucks and not him. Though the hint is subtle, it's guaranteed that when Kenny Omega returns to in-ring action, AEW will give fans the highly-anticipated rivalry between the two stablemates.

