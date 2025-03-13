AEW has NOBODY who could replicate John Cena, declares WWE Hall of Famer: "That person doesn’t exist"

John Cena shocked the world by turning heel at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes AEW could never replicate what WWE pulled off by turning The Cenation Leader into a villain.

Big Match John won the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE. Following his victory, Cody Rhodes came out to congratulate him. Shortly after, The Rock, accompanied by Travis Scott, interrupted them. Rhodes declined to sell his soul to The Final Boss, upon which the fans saw Cena embrace his darker side and attack The American Nightmare.

Speaking on the recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff was asked if AEW could create something similar to Cena's heel turn at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Bischoff replied, saying that it could never happen because Tony Khan's roster doesn't have a star like The Franchise Player.

“There is nobody out there who could possibly do what John Cena did. That person doesn’t exist,” he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Eric Bischoff on John Cena's heel turn

John Cena's heel turn was one of the most talked-about incidents in pro wrestling history. Everyone was talking about it. Even Eric Bischoff commented on the segment during his 83 Weeks podcast. He was excited to see The Chain Gang Soldier adopt a villainous role in WWE.

"I can't wait to see Cena as a heel because he's such a great performer. I think his experience in Hollywood, learning how to act, working with other good actors. (...) May not be your cup of tea [speaking about his movies], doesn't matter. It makes money that's why he's still doing it."

Cena has always been the babyface and good guy in WWE. His last run as a heel happened over two decades ago, which is why when he turned heel, the entire world went into a state of shock as it was too much for the WWE Universe.

