"AEW is now the prison" - Wrestling fans want Tony Khan to free Malakai Black after reports claim the company denied his release request

Some wrestling fans have been fuming since multiple reports alluded to Malakai Black requesting his release from AEW.

Rumors spread this week that The Dutch Destroyer had asked for his release and been granted it. However, the speculation was instantly put to rest when AEW announced a blockbuster trios match pitting The House of Black against Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting for All Out on September 4.

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. further fueled the rumors by tweeting that the former WWE Superstar had concerns about his mental health, possibly due to the mishandling of his character. According to him, The House of Black leader asked for his release, but the request wasn't granted.

Since the rumor mill has gone into overdrive with these shocking revelations, fans on Twitter have started the trend using "#freeMalakaiBlack" on Twitter. Some are also indicting AEW President Tony Khan for intentionally holding the Dutch star back from potentially making a switch to WWE.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Real-EST 🚀 @WWEREALEST



HHH can save him Black needs to be rescued from AEWHHH can save him Black needs to be rescued from AEW HHH can save him 🙏

Dabest @AttitudeEragoat @WWEREALEST WWE need to save that dude @WWEREALEST WWE need to save that dude

ファリス @kambingmenn @JobberNationTV his girl is on WWE according to other promotion marks, working with his girl may make everyone happy, so yea FREE HIM @JobberNationTV his girl is on WWE according to other promotion marks, working with his girl may make everyone happy, so yea FREE HIM

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV



AEW is now the prison!!



Look at all those who said



Theyre quiet now!



WOWWWW!!!



#FREEMALAKAIBLACK twitter.com/TheRajGiri/sta… Raj Giri @TheRajGiri I heard an AEW star requested their release, and follow up sources indicate it was Malakai Black. He reportedly has repeatedly shown concerns about his mental health due to personal life and demoralization due to the booking and handling of his character. (1) I heard an AEW star requested their release, and follow up sources indicate it was Malakai Black. He reportedly has repeatedly shown concerns about his mental health due to personal life and demoralization due to the booking and handling of his character. (1) Breaking News: Malakai Black wants OUT of AEW & rejoin Triple H but Tony Con is holding him hostage!!!AEW is now the prison!!Look at all those who said #FreeAli Theyre quiet now!WOWWWW!!! Breaking News: Malakai Black wants OUT of AEW & rejoin Triple H but Tony Con is holding him hostage!!!AEW is now the prison!!Look at all those who said #FreeAliTheyre quiet now!WOWWWW!!! #FREEMALAKAIBLACK twitter.com/TheRajGiri/sta…

Andy William Miller @AndyGoonerBoy @JobberNationTV You think TK cares? They are nothing but toys to that coked up man child! @JobberNationTV You think TK cares? They are nothing but toys to that coked up man child!

Unpaid Critic @Unpaid__Critic #FreeMalakaiBlack



Retweet or comment with this Hashtag!



Tony Khan not allowing his release and wanting to keep him till 2027 ! Retweet or comment with this Hashtag!Tony Khan not allowing his release and wanting to keep him till 2027 ! #FreeMalakaiBlack Retweet or comment with this Hashtag!Tony Khan not allowing his release and wanting to keep him till 2027 ! https://t.co/6nXTsEustK

What's next for AEW star Malakai Black?

Malakai Black has thus far remained silent on the matter, and there's no word on whether Tony Khan has managed to talk him out of it. Black has reportedly been dealing with a back injury for some time and has even allegedly been thinking about retiring from professional wrestling.

Black didn't appear on the go-home episode of Dynamite, though Miro and Allin referenced him before confirming their upcoming clash against The House of Black.

The uncertainty over The Dutch Destroyer's imminent future has been looming large despite the company having booked him for a match at the AEW All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.

With AEW Rampage set to air live tonight, it will be interesting to see whether Malakai Black and his faction return to build up the hype for his forthcoming match.

What do you make of fans' tweets? Do you think AEW should have granted Malakai Black's release request? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Malakai Black leave AEW for WWE? Yes No 13 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell