AEW personality has a 4-word reaction to Jey Uso winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble 

Ever since its inception, several former WWE stars have signed with AEW. This has helped the Jacksonville-based company to make steady progress in the world of pro wrestling.

In March 2020, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Brodie Lee (FKA Luke Harper) made his All Elite Wrestling debut. Lee's time in the company was fruitful, as he won the TNT Championship once. Unfortunately, in December 2020, he passed away at the age of 41. He is survived by his wife and AEW personality, Amanda Huber, and their two sons, Brodie Lee Jr. and Nolan.

Brodie Jr., Nolan, and their mother are huge wrestling fans. Even after Lee's passing, they continue to attend shows, regardless of whether they are produced by AEW or WWE. They are reportedly fans of Jey Uso, who won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble this past Saturday. Amanda has now reacted to The YEET Master's triumph with a four-word reaction on X (Twitter).

In addition, she posted a throwback picture of his sons with The Usos and also a video in which Jey can be seen embracing one of her boys.

"Down since Day 1 [sic]!" she wrote.

Amanda Huber on AEW being accused of exploiting her son

After Brodie Lee's untimely passing, his son, Brodie Lee Jr., appeared on All Elite Wrestling TV several times. This led to many fans claiming that Tony Khan and his company were 'exploiting' the child, whose onscreen name is Negative 1.

Amanda Huber was asked the same question in a 2022 interview with Men’s Health. Interestingly, she denied these claims and said that the company treated the family with utmost respect and kindness.

"That’s not it, either! [All Elite Wrestling handled the situation with] such grace and such kindness that I personally don’t feel like they’ve exploited him or taken advantage of us. Everything’s always felt to me like it’s done with nothing but love. I think people are skeptical and pessimistic and assume that it’s a lot more sinister than it is," she said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

Amanda and Brodie Lee got married in 2011. She too was a wrestler who performed under the name Synndy Synn.

