3 matches Jey Uso can have at WrestleMania 41 after winning the Royal Rumble

Jey Uso overcame the odds of several opponents and won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. As a result, he now received a guaranteed title match at WrestleMania 41, having the chance to become world champion for the first time in his WWE career.

The question now is who he will choose to face at The Grandest Stage of Them All, as The Road to WrestleMania kicked off with the Rumble. As The Yeet Master will kick off RAW on Netflix this Monday night to celebrate his victory, we take a look at three likely opponents for the former Intercontinental Champion.

#3. Jey Uso vs. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have been best friends on WWE RAW and could face each other at 'Mania if certain things fall into place. If Sami turns heel and becomes world champion at the Elimination Chamber, the possibility of the two former friends clashing increases.

This means that he would either dethrone Gunther or Cody Rhodes would be forced to vacate his Undisputed WWE Championship due to injury and a new champion would be crowned at the Elimination Chamber.

Should this happen, The Yeet Master could go after Sami Zayn, while the latter would turn heel at some point down the road.

#2. Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare survived a brutal Ladder Match against Kevin Owens and retained his Undisputed WWE Championship. The injuries he has sustained, though, put his title defense at WrestleMania 41 in jeopardy.

If he is good to go, though, he will be at WrestleMania 41 to defend his title. Jey Uso could pick him as his opponent, given his losing record against Gunther on the red brand. This will be a battle between two good friends and top babyfaces in WWE. However, it seems likely that Cody Rhodes could turn heel on The Road to WrestleMania, based on what the WWE Universe saw during his rivalry with Kevin Owens.

It will be also interesting to see what path WWE Creative will follow since Cody has teased matches at WrestleMania 41 against Roman Reigns and CM Punk, while there is heavy speculation that he will collide with John Cena.

#1. Jey Uso vs. Gunther

The two RAW Superstars have unfinished business, as The Yeet Master and Royal Rumble winner has attempted to dethrone The Ring General, but has come up short multiple times now. His latest attempt was their title match at Saturday Night's Main Event in January, where Gunther again stood tall and retained his championship.

However, based on their history, Jey Uso could challenge Gunther to one final match at WrestleMania 41, with the World Heavyweight Championship being on the line.

And like we said, with Cody Rhodes likely set to face a megastar at WrestleMania 41, provided that he will be healthy, facing Gunther could be the only road for The Yeet Master going forward.

Jey and Gunther are expected to have a face-off this Monday night on WWE RAW, as the former is expected to kick off the show and shed more light on who he will take on at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas on April 19-20.

