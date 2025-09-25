AEW personality confirms MJF's immediate future in AEW

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 25, 2025 17:03 GMT
Maxwell Jacob Friedman
Maxwell Jacob Friedman [Image via AEW's YouTube]

An AEW personality has confirmed MJF's immediate future amid reports that the Salt of the Earth will be taking some time away from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

MJF has experienced some turbulent times recently, coming off two loses: first at the CMLL 92nd anniversary show in Mexico, where he lost his CMLL Light Heavyweight Championship to Mistico, and then at All Out, where Mark Briscoe defeated the Wolf Of Wrestling in a gruesome Tables n' Tacks match. Following the match, there were reports of Friedman joining the shooting of his movie Violent Night 2 in Winnipeg. These reports have seemingly been confirmed by AEW personality and MJF's wife, Alicia Atout.

MJF and Alicia tied the knot earlier this month after dating for two years, but surprisingly haven't gone on their honeymoon yet. Earlier today, Atout posted a photo with her pet cat, Piper, on X and mentioned that Friedman is back on the set of his movie, all but confirming that the Salt Of The Earth will be away from All Elite Wrestling for a bit.

"Max is back on set. I’m back home with Piper. Guess it’s another girls night… or month…This better be the best honeymoon EVER. YOU OWE ME, @The_MJF 🙄", wrote Atout
Alicia Atout reacts to MJF's brutal loss at AEW All Out

Despite talking a big game in the buildup, MJF suffered a devastating loss to arch-rival Mark Briscoe on All Out in a brutal Tables n' Tacks match. Shortly after the event, Friedman's real-life partner, Alicia Atout, reacted to her husband's defeat in a post on X.

"Guys. I was really hoping we’d go on the honeymoon after ALL OUT. But a) he might be dead, And b) if he’s alive, he’s gotta go shoot the movie," wrote Alicia Atout on X
It remains to be seen when the former AEW World Champion will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion and, before that, go on his honeymoon with Alicia Atout.

Edited by Karan Raj
