AEW Rampage Spoilers: MJF and Adam Cole's All Out opponents revealed, Chris Jericho gets into a fight at ringside, and more

Chris Jericho was up for some side-ring action for the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped in Chicago, Illinois. The latest updates on the storylines and feuds on the show have taken place. The show is the AEW programming episode before the upcoming AEW pay-per-view All Out, set for Sunday.

AEW Rampage (Friday)

The opening match was a 20-man battle royal for a shot at the ROH Tag Team Championship at All Out. Aussie Open, Best Friends, Action Andretti & Darius Martin, Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon, The Righteous, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Gates of Agony's Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona, The Butcher & The Blade, and The Outrunners were in the run for the spot, and Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated the rest for the spot.

There was action outside the ring as well when Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher got into an altercation with Chris Jericho during the latter's announcing spot. Sammy Guevera came to Jericho's side to fend off Aussie Open.

In tag-team action, El Hijo del Vikingo & Nick Wayne defeated Kip Sabian & Gringo Loco

In the women's faction, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue defeated Anna Jay and Taya Valkyrie.

Hangman Page defeated Bryan Keith in a singles match

Chris Jericho is currently going through tumultuous times, with his Jericho Appreciation Society disbanded and him losing his match at AEW: All In last week. His altercation with Aussie Open and Guevara's help is proof that Guevara still has some loyalty to his former stable leader. He was one of the members of Y2J's earlier stable, Inner Circle.

Chris Jericho reacts to fan's social media post after his All In match

Chris Jericho was in one of the most intense matches at AEW All In, the pay-per-view which took place at Wembley Stadium in London. At 52, Ocho was part of some spectacular spots with Will Ospreay, all of 30 years. When one of his fans wondered how he did what he did at the age that he was, Jericho's one-word answer was "Passion."

