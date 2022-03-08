AEW star Matt Hardy teases The Hardy Boyz's dream match against WWE Hall of Famer

Matt Hardy appears to be riding high on seeking revenge on Sting after the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

On Sunday night, The Icon, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara joined forces to defeat Matt Hardy, Andrade, and Isiah Kassidy in the first-ever Tornado Trios match.

From tables to trash cans, the two teams used every possible weapon in their arsenal to push each other to their limits. The bout saw a high-risk stunt from Sting, who took a leap of faith from the guardrail on Andrade El Idolo and crashed through multiple layers of tables.

In the end, Allin countered Matt's Twist of Fate maneuver into Scorpion Death Drop and followed up with a Coffin Drop to seal the victory for his team.

After suffering a crushing loss, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share one of Sting's video clips from the match. The Icon can be seen using a trash can on Matt and Isiah's heads to put both members of AHFO down.

The 47-year-old also wrote a cryptic message for The Vigilante:

"So @sting wants to get EXTREME with a Hardy? #AEWRevolution" Hardy tweeted.

This isn't the first time the veteran has referenced 'Extreme' in his tweets or promos. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has been dropping multiple hints for quite a while to tease The Hardy Boyz reunion. The tag team used to go by the name Team Extreme in the early 2000s when they were joined by Hall of Famer Lita.

Judging by Matt Hardy's tweet, one must assume that he could be teasing towards a potential tag team match between The Hardy Boyz, and Sting and Darby Allin.

Matt Hardy has expressed his desire to see The Hardy Boyz vs. Sting and Darby Allin in AEW

It's no secret that Matt Hardy has been looking forward to The Hardy Boyz reunion since Jeff Hardy was released by WWE last year.

Not too long ago, the elder brother expressed that he would love to partner with the Charismatic Enigma to face Sting and Darby Allin:

"I don’t know if one day sometime in the future the Hardy Boyz ever reform in AEW, I would love to do the Hardy Boyz versus Darby Allin and Sting."

Interestingly, Jeff Hardy is reported to appear on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Should he debut in the promotion, fans would love to see The Hardy Boyz go up against the face-painted stars down the road.

What do you make of a potential Hardy Boyz vs. Sting and Darby Allin? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha