AEW's Ric Flair spotted with recently released WWE star

Ric Flair is a busy man. He is active on the AEW roster, hyping his former WCW colleague Sting, and is also posing for pictures with other iconic names in the wrestling business.

And one of those photos has cropped up online and is a unique one. After all, it has three icons of wrestling, and all three are making appearances with different wrestling franchises. The individuals in the picture are Ric Flair, currently signed up with AEW, Mick Foley, who has a Legends Contract with WWE, and Nic Nemeth, who bid farewell to WWE after 19 years and is now making appearances in NJPW and TNA.

See the picture posted on Nic Nemeth's official X account:

The photo will surely create nostalgia for wrestling and WWE fans and is one for the ages.

Ric Flair reveals his plans in AEW after Sting's retirement

Flair's surprise entry as Tony Khan's "gift" for Sting, who's set for retirement after the AEW: Revolution pay-per-view in March 2024, was a huge pop for the company. The audience is now wondering whether The Nature Boy will remain in the Jacksonville-based company after The Vigilante's retirement.

And Naitch answered that query when he was a guest on The Wrestling Classic podcast.

“I’ve known Tony [Khan] for a long time, we’ve been great friends. And the opportunity just presented itself, probably because of Sting. But I’ll be there a couple of years after Sting is gone too. I don’t know what it leads to. I’d like to manage my son-in-law [Andrade El Idolo]. Obviously, I want to be a heel again somewhere,” Ric Flair said.

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee is all set to be a part of Sting's retirement match, which will take place at AEW Revolution 2024. There's little information coming out about the match, with even the opponents not confirmed as yet but there's an indication that they might be The Young Bucks. What happens next remains to be seen.

