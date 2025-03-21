AEW's Will Ospreay pays tribute to wrestling veteran forced to retire due to health issue

Will Ospreay had an extensive resume before signing with AEW. The 31-year-old is notable for his runs in Progress Wrestling, Pro Wrestling: United Kingdom, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Recently, wrestling veteran Homicide (real name Nelson Erazo) announced his retirement from wrestling after a diagnosis of a cyst in his brain. The 47-year-old also competed in AEW, making his promotion debut on an edition of Rampage in 2021. For the last three years, he has been associated with NJPW and feuded with many now-popular names in wrestling.

Ospreay is considered one of the top names from the existing AEW roster. He battled it out with former friend turned rival, Kyle Fletcher, in a steel cage match at Revolution.

Will Ospreay and Homicide clashed in the NJPW ring in May 2022. The AEW star won the match following which the two competitors showcased respect for their opponents. See the match here. Shortly after his retirement was confirmed, Will Ospreay took to social media with a throwback image of their NJPW clash with the caption:

"It was a privilege boss. Thank you Homicide."

Homicide competed in his last wrestling match in tag team action with Bull James against Mike Santana and Afa Jr. at Outlaw Pro Wrestling this week and emerged victorious.

AEW star Eddie Kingston also shared an emotional message for his wrestling mentor

Eddie Kingston and Homicide were a tag team on the independent circuit before ultimately feuding with each other. The AEW star first teamed up with the veteran in 2012 at Jersey All Pro Wrestling (JAPW).

Kingston poured his heart out in a message dedicated to his mentor and ally after his health issue was made public:

"The last thing that makes me super biased, I know he’s going to hate this, but he’s not just my mentor, he’s really a guardian angel for me. He always calls at the right time. He never knows why, but he always goes, ‘I have a feeling, I gotta call you.’ He always calls at the right time."

Eddie Kingston signed with AEW in 2020 and is currently out of in-ring action. He suffered a tibia fracture, torn ACL and torn meniscus at NJPW Resurgence last year. During his time away, a few Kingston statements indicated he was done with the Jacksonville-based promotion for good. However, latest reports were positive towards the 43-year-old's AEW return in summer this year.

