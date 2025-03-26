AEW’s Will Ospreay stalked in shocking twist

AEW star Will Ospreay recently voiced his world championship aspirations. While the Englishman has voiced his readiness to be the top name of the Tony Khan-led promotion, one of his iconic rivals is seemingly keeping a close eye on him, intending to snatch The Sky King's success.

Will Ospreay endured a vicious and hard-hitting war against his former friend and teammate-turned-bitter rival Kyle Fletcher earlier this month at Revolution 2025. The Commonwealth Kingpin defeated The Protostar inside a Steel Cage in Los Angeles, putting an end to the current chapter of their rivalry. Afterward, on the March 12 edition of Dynamite, Ospreay declared that he wanted to compete for the AEW World Title in the main event of All In Texas.

To that end, The Aerial Assassin announced himself as an entrant in this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Ospreay recently shared a fan edit of his All Elite Wrestling highlights on X/Twitter, once again stating his desire to be positioned as the promotion's top name:

"Give me the ball", tweeted Will Ospreay.

Ospreay's post, however, elicited a response from Ricochet, who indicated that he was ready to wrest away the 31-year-old's future successes.

"So I can steal it away from you," wrote Ricochet.

Notably, The One and Only holds a victory over Ospreay from their Gold League clash during last year's Continental Classic. They had previously squared off on Dynamite's fifth anniversary episode this past October, although the bout had ended in a no-contest due to Konosuke Takeshita's interference.

Ricochet is set for a title match at AEW Dynasty

After Kenny Omega dethroned Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution 2025 to become the new International Champion, an Eliminator Tournament was announced by All Elite Wrestling whose winner was scheduled to face The Cleaner for his title at AEW Dynasty.

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Mark Davis, Orange Cassidy, Ricochet, and Mike Bailey faced off in a four-way match in the final stage of the tournament, after having qualified individually in their own first-round bouts.

The aforementioned four-way ended in a rather controversial fashion, as the referee counted a pinfall on Mark Davis executed by both Bailey and Ricochet, although he did not catch the latter using the ring ropes to prop his feet up. As a result, the victory, as well as the AEW International Title shot set for Dynasty, was awarded jointly to Speedball and The Future of Flight.

It remains to be seen whether Kenny Omega will be able to retain his belt against Bailey and Ricochet in their three-way next month.

