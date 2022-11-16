"AEW signs Sasha Banks" - Wrestling fans want 6-time WWE Women's Champion to renew blockbuster feud against former rival

In light of persistent rumors about a possible company switch, fans yearned for former WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks to wrestle Saraya (fka Paige). However, this time they wanted to see the bout take place in AEW.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Saraya revealed that she wanted to face Banks before exiting WWE because they had developed a story. The two last shared a ring together on December 27, 2017, during a live event.

The event saw Saraya suffering an injury after enduring a kick from The Boss, which ultimately put her into her first retirement. However, the former Diva's Champion announced last week on Dynamite that she's now fully cleared.

Wrestling fans on Twitter quickly expressed their desire to see another battle between the two decorated female competitors. Some said that if Banks decides to sign with AEW, Saraya should be her first opponent.

SupaDupaMan @Superman_33

1st match vs Saraya @WrestlePurists AEW signs Sasha Banks1st match vs Saraya

I'm the Type @ForeverInvolved @RealPaigeWWE @WWE Saraya vs Mercedes Varnado is a story that writes itself and can carry not just a division but a company on it's back.

Romanallday @AEWallday_ @ringsidenews_ Hope it happens. Sasha dont deserve wwe

April Garza @aprlgarza Ok hear me out…



Sasha Banks/Mercedes Varnado goes to AEW and faces Saraya. Saraya calls out Sasha for almost ending her entire career & finally gets revenge.



Sasha Banks/Mercedes Varnado goes to AEW and faces Saraya. Saraya calls out Sasha for almost ending her entire career & finally gets revenge.



The heat from the promos alone would be insane.

These users wanted to see the WWE Superstar make her presence felt this Saturday during Saraya's match at Full Gear.

َ @Blisteriing I'd love to see Mercedes Vernado (Sasha Banks) appear at #AEW FullGear during or after Saraya (Paige) vs Dr. Britt Baker. That's just me with my own #AEW fan opinion.

However, a few fans were skeptical of ever seeing the dream clash take place.

The Forgotten Angel @TexMex42066 @LATlN0HEAT The only reason I'd like for Mercedes to show up is so she could just throw major heat on Saraya and basically be like it's my house. But reality says unlikely

Eddie Lameston #BlackLivesMatter @eddielameston I severely doubt we are getting Sasha Banks any time soon in AEW



AEW is probably trying their best to keep this Saraya vs Britt Baker feud their main conversation with the women's division. Sasha stepping in would completely shut that down

Saraya will face Britt Baker at Full Gear on November 19. But before going at it, the former WWE Superstar will meet The Doctor face-to-face for the last time this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Saraya admitted that WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was the first one she contacted after getting cleared

During her appearance on Renee Paquette's The Sessions, Saraya disclosed that she texted Banks right after she was cleared to compete in the ring.

Banks was the former Paige's last opponent in WWE and in wrestling altogether when she suffered the unfortunate neck injury.

"I told her [Sasha Banks], 'I just wanna let you know…' I’ll probably read the text actually. She was so sweet too. I just said, 'Hey sis, I just wanna let you know since this whole thing was really tough on you mentally but my doctor just cleared me and told me, my neck is 100 percent ready to go. I haven’t told anyone else but I know this will make you feel good. I’m back. Haha’ and she was just like,' I’m so happy.’ Like over the moon and stuff like that and I just said to her, 'I don’t want you to feel bad anymore.'"

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



She knew Mercedes harbored a ton of guilt over the accident and wanted to her to stop beating herself up.



She knew Mercedes harbored a ton of guilt over the accident and wanted to her to stop beating herself up.



That's beautiful, Saraya told Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast that she texted Sasha Banks immediately being cleared in AEW.She knew Mercedes harbored a ton of guilt over the accident and wanted to her to stop beating herself up.That's beautiful, @Saraya. I'm glad you're back.

With Sasha Banks' WWE career up in the air following her walkout from the company in May, it remains to be seen what is next as far as her in-ring journey is concerned.

If Banks were to show up in AEW, it cannot be denied that a dream match between her and Saraya would blow the roof off any arena.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks and Saraya face each other again, this time in AEW? Sound off in the comments section.

