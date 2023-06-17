AEW star addresses CM Punk and House of Black member ahead of his long-awaited return

Making his highly-anticipated return, Andrade El Idolo is keen to run into CM Punk backstage and collide with Buddy Matthews at AEW Collision.

The former NXT Champion is gearing up for his AEW comeback after a hiatus of over nine months. Despite their similar career trajectories over the years, he will be locking horns with Buddy Matthews at Collision in a first-time contest.

El Idolo has been associated with the Jacksonville-based promotion for almost two years. However, his run has been far from being a smooth ride, given his sustained pectoral injury and a particular backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Many believed that the former WWE United States Champion would be en route to WWE until Tony Khan made the surprising announcement.

Andrade recently addressed his in-ring return, mentioning the House of Black's Buddy Matthews and the controversial star CM Punk.

"Today is the Day #AEWCollision See you in a few hours @SNM_Buddy [referring to Buddy Matthews] and see you in backstage PUNK!!!!" tweeted Andrade.

CM Punk reportedly pushed for Andrade El Idolo's return at AEW Collision

CM Punk has been the most controversial slope for All Elite Wrestling recently. The former UFC fighter has been away from the scene since his infamous backstage brawl with The Elite at the media scrum following All Out 2022.

However, after nine months of absence, Punk is all set for in-ring action at AEW Collision. He joins the star-studded list comprising Samoa Joe, Miro, and Andrade El Idolo, who will simultaneously make their respective comebacks.

As per Fightful Select, The Straight Edge Superstar reportedly pushed for FTR and Andrade's return to Tony Khan's company.

"We’d also been told that Punk was keen on and pushing for FTR and Andrade being involved with Collision, which is the plan."

Andrade El Idolo has been a fan-favorite for being one of the most gifted performers in the business today. Fans expect the former La Sombra to dole out an eye-widening performance on June 17 in Chicago.

