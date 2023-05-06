AEW star Andrade El Idolo shares a gym selfie with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair

Amid his extended absence from AEW, Andrade El Idolo has taken to social media to share a photo of himself and his wife, WWE's Charlotte Flair. The Queen is also in the midst of a hiatus from in-ring competition.

Andrade's last match in the Jacksonville promotion was at All Out 2022. There, he sustained a torn pectoral muscle injury. Since then, the majority of his appearances have been alongside his wife. He and Flair have been spotted in public together on multiple occasions and even attended the Hall of Fame ceremony together over WrestleMania weekend.

The power couple seems to be in good spirits, judging by the gym selfie Andrade posted on his Twitter account.

El Idolo's return date is still unknown. However, he is evidently keeping himself in good shape so that he does not miss a step once he steps back into the ring.

Charlotte Flair explains her absence from WWE

Charlotte Flair has excelled in following the footsteps of her legendary father. The Queen seems well on her way to breaking Ric Flair's record of 16 world champions. However, she has made the decision to put this goal on hold and take a break from in-ring competition.

It was reported that Charlotte would be taking a break from WWE following her match at WrestleMania, but the reason was unknown. Speaking to The Boardroom, Flair revealed why she was stepping away for the time being:

“For me, I went from having never any off-days to getting injured last year after WrestleMania and being off for seven months, and then now off again for a couple weeks for something that I needed to take care of, so it’s a blessing and a curse. Like, no one wants to be injured, but having that first time off for that extended amount of time, I think was definitely healthy for my mindset.” (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Is Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania 39 a Top 3 Women's WrestleMania match? Is Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania 39 a Top 3 Women's WrestleMania match? https://t.co/iQxza8SvoH

Details on Flair's eventual return are yet to be revealed. Nonetheless, the WWE women's division seems to be in good hands, with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley holding down the fort.

Poll : 0 votes