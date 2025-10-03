  • home icon
  AEW star Andrade's dream match announced

AEW star Andrade's dream match announced

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Oct 03, 2025 15:30 GMT
Andrade
Andrade [Image via Andrade's Instagram]

Andrade made his return to All Elite Wrestling this week on Dynamite. Quickly, he went after the company's top star, Kenny Omega, and later joined The Don Callis Family to shock the world. Now, he has been announced to compete in a major blockbuster showdown at an upcoming event.

The 35-year-old left WWE last month in a controversial manner. It was revealed that he violated the company's wellness policies, which paved the way for his exit. Therefore, he was inactive for the past several months in the ring. However, now that he has joined All Elite Wrestling, he is set to compete regularly in the ring. Later this month, El Idolo will participate in a major dream match outside of AEW.

In an Instagram post by MLA, it was announced that the former WWE star will face L.A Park at the upcoming Wicked event of the promotion on 26th October. The company is advertising it as a dream match between two greats of their generation. As a result, there is a significant hype among the Lucha wrestling fans for this epic showdown.

Moreover, a recent report suggested that AEW wanted to expand into the Mexican market. Therefore, one of the major reasons to sign Andrade was to push him as a top face for the company in the region. It seems like with this mega showdown at MLA, El Idolo is all set to carry the AEW banner to the Lucha promotions.

Major reason why Andrade was able to make his AEW return so soon

Andrade made his AEW return only a month after he left WWE. While many fans speculated that this could be the potential move for El Idolo, only a few expected it to happen so soon. A recent report sheds some light on why the former United States Champion was able to make his comeback to the Jacksonville-based promotion so soon.

According to PWInsider, there was no non-compete clause with his WWE exit. Therefore, he was not supposed to wait for a certain period of time to make a comeback to wrestling.

As a result, he was able to make his return to AEW within a month of his release from the Stamford-based promotion. With that said, Andrade's return to Tony Khan's company has become one of the most out-of-the-ordinary moments of all time in professional wrestling.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

