AEW star Andrade's dream match announced

Andrade made his return to All Elite Wrestling this week on Dynamite. Quickly, he went after the company's top star, Kenny Omega, and later joined The Don Callis Family to shock the world. Now, he has been announced to compete in a major blockbuster showdown at an upcoming event.The 35-year-old left WWE last month in a controversial manner. It was revealed that he violated the company's wellness policies, which paved the way for his exit. Therefore, he was inactive for the past several months in the ring. However, now that he has joined All Elite Wrestling, he is set to compete regularly in the ring. Later this month, El Idolo will participate in a major dream match outside of AEW.In an Instagram post by MLA, it was announced that the former WWE star will face L.A Park at the upcoming Wicked event of the promotion on 26th October. The company is advertising it as a dream match between two greats of their generation. As a result, there is a significant hype among the Lucha wrestling fans for this epic showdown. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMoreover, a recent report suggested that AEW wanted to expand into the Mexican market. Therefore, one of the major reasons to sign Andrade was to push him as a top face for the company in the region. It seems like with this mega showdown at MLA, El Idolo is all set to carry the AEW banner to the Lucha promotions.Major reason why Andrade was able to make his AEW return so soonAndrade made his AEW return only a month after he left WWE. While many fans speculated that this could be the potential move for El Idolo, only a few expected it to happen so soon. A recent report sheds some light on why the former United States Champion was able to make his comeback to the Jacksonville-based promotion so soon.According to PWInsider, there was no non-compete clause with his WWE exit. Therefore, he was not supposed to wait for a certain period of time to make a comeback to wrestling. As a result, he was able to make his return to AEW within a month of his release from the Stamford-based promotion. With that said, Andrade's return to Tony Khan's company has become one of the most out-of-the-ordinary moments of all time in professional wrestling.