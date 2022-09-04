AEW star Andrade El Idolo shares cryptic one-worded message during WWE Clash at the Castle

AEW star Andrade recently shared a cryptic message at the commencement of the WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

Andrade made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the June 4, 2021 episode of Dynamite. His most recent match in the company was a six-man bout, where he teamed up with Rush and Dragon Lee to take on The Elite on the House Of The Dragon edition of Dynamite. Unfortunately, El Idolo's faction failed to pick up the victory that night.

Recently, there has been speculation about the former WWE Superstar being unhappy in Tony Khan's promotion. He has now seemingly added fuel to the fire by posting a cryptic post on Twitter:

"Out!!!" tweeted Andrade El Idolo.

Jim Cornette slammed a segment involving Andrade El Idolo on AEW Dynamite

During a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran bashed Andrade and Rush's post-match betrayal of Dragon Lee on the House Of The Dragon edition of Dynamite.

He questioned the angle with just seconds left before the show went off the air:

"Then, as the babyfaces allegedly, the Cucamonga kids and Harpo, get out of the ring, there's fifteen seconds left on the air and the other two Rush and Andre [Andrade El Idolo] turn on their partner and pull his mask off. Why? And why did they do it literally seven seconds before they went off the air?" said Cornette.

He added:

"What was that? Who is on whose side here? Either have the time to do the angle or don't do the fu**ing angle and why are we doing the angle when the guy... he got beat. But he didn't fu**ing fu** up his partners, he just got beat in a flat unconvincing fashion. So they gotta rip is mask off and turn on him. I thought one of them was the other one's brother."

With there being hints of backstage unhappiness among talent in AEW, it will be interesting to see if Andrade El Idolo is hinting at a departure from the company in his cryptic tweet.

