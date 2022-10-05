"He doesn't seem to understand" - Popular AEW star baffled by Andrade El Idolo's approach in recruiting top faction member ahead of high-stakes match (Exclusive)

AEW's Andrade El Idolo has been at the center of a ton of speculation as of late, but a top star has taken the spotlight away from the controversy and questioned his recent actions on screen.

Andrade's booking within AEW has been quite a hot topic since Triple H took command of WWE, with many fans clamoring for his return to the promotion. So far, El Idolo has fallen short of capturing the TNT Championship on two separate occasions and was involved with factions that fans had mixed reactions towards.

Evil Uno of The Dark Order recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Bill Apter on SportsKeeda, where he discussed Andrade's efforts to recruit Pres10 Vance into his faction.

"Andrade keeps bothering us about recruiting Pres10 Vance, but he doesn’t seem to understand that Dark Order already has Pres10 Vance employed under their care. If he doesn’t know, he [Pres10] was handpicked by Brodie Lee – not something that we at Dark Order take lightly," Evil Uno said. [03:14 onward]

Check out the full interview below:

Uno continued, claiming that the two stars have put a lot on the line this Friday.

"So, he has regularly tried to court him onto his side but it will settle next week on Rampage because Pres10 Vance has decided to challenge Andrade to a match where [his] AEW career is on the line in exchange, Pres10 Vance’s mask is on the line. So the loser has a lot to lose." [03:33 onward]

Andrade El Idolo recently stated that he's not happy with the current stage of his career and feels like he's become "stagnant." Could the upcoming stipulation match be a way for El Idolo to shock some interest back into his career?

Andrade El Idolo recently got into a heated back-and-forth with fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara

While Andrade is set for a high-stakes bout this Friday that could end his AEW career, the star got into a Twitter spat with Sammy Guevara. Unfortunately, the argument makes the promotion look far worse than before, especially in the wake of CM Punk and The Elite's backstage brawl.

Andrade recently sat down for an interview, where he took a few shots at The Spanish God. Guevara then took to social media with a cryptic Tweet, resulting in El Idolo directly addressing Sammy. The spat continued for some time before Andrade said he'd be in during the upcoming AEW Dynamite.

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo see you on Wednesday!!



I'll tell you to your face again!!! and nothing you say that you do not have any problem! @sammyguevara Ok I’m a liarsee you on Wednesday!!I'll tell you to your face again!!! and nothing you say that you do not have any problem! @sammyguevara Ok I’m a liar 😂 see you on Wednesday!! I'll tell you to your face again!!! and nothing you say that you do not have any problem!

While many fans online have slowly begun to question if the spat is real or simply a work, it unfortunately puts the promotion in a terrible light. With rumors of Andrade being interested in WWE circulating more and more, could this simply be aired dirty laundry?

