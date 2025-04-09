AEW star branded a corporate sellout

A recently returned AEW star was accused of being a corporate sellout by his former tag team partner. The latter, Max Caster, was defeated by the talent in question, Anthony Bowens, at the company's recent major event.

Tensions have been brewing among the members of The Acclaimed since the end of last year and began to flare after the former World Tag Team Champions were swiftly defeated by The Hurt Syndicate at Fight for the Fallen this January owing to issues between the duo. Things came to a head at AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage, where Anthony Bowens called out Max Caster over his recent and overall conduct and opted to stay loyal to Billy Gunn instead of his tag partner.

Since then, Caster has failed to validate his claim of being "The Best Wrestler Alive," beaten in every one of his open challenges this year. During the Zero Hour pre-show to the Tony Khan-led promotion's latest event, Dynasty 2025, Platinum Max's call was answered by Anthony Bowens, who defeated his former teammate in under a minute to mark a dominant comeback.

Caster has not missed many opportunities to lash out against The Five Tool Player since his loss to the latter and recently took to X/Twitter to do that again. Quoting a user's post distinguishing wrestling talent who find success on their merit from a "corporate shill," the Long Island native implied that Bowens was the latter, writing:

"And that’s the difference between me and Bowens," said Caster's post.

Check out Max Caster's tweet below:

It remains to be seen when Caster will pick up his first singles win on All Elite programming this year.

Anthony Bowens speaks on Max Caster at AEW Dynasty press conference

While Max Caster has been open about his conflict with Anthony Bowens, the latter recently emphatically claimed that his former Acclaimed stablemate was "delusional."

Speaking on the press scrum after AEW Dynasty 2025, The Pride of Professional Wrestling revealed how he had helped Platinum Max throughout his All Elite career.

"I think he's way more delusional than I thought he was. I think that's the best way to start. I think the truth is he wouldn't have the opportunity to be doing the things he's doing now without me, considering how many times I saved him from fines, how many times I saved his job because he couldn't keep his mouth shut with his s****y raps every week (...) So he needs to shut his mouth. He needs to do us all a favor and burn his boots, and go back to his little rap tour and continue being the worst rapper alive," he said.

With a singles future seemingly ahead of him, it remains to be seen what AEW has planned for Bowens.

