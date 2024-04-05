AEW star breaks silence after getting spotted with Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania XL

An AEW star has spoken up after being spotted with Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania 40 this weekend. Drew was in good spirits while seen with this star.

The AEW star in question is Brian Cage. The Scottish Warrior posted a video of him working out with Cage and was seen bench pressing. Now, Cage has taken to X social media platform to respond to that particular post by McIntyre.

Replying to that post, the AEW star wrote:

“Body guy sh*t! #NEWCHAMP.”

One key thing he did there was he played around with the hashtag and seemingly acknowledged McIntyre as the new champion. That goes to show the confidence Cage has in his friend McIntyre as he gets ready for a big match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Drew McIntyre won't join AEW, says Eric Bischoff

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract and that it was going to expire after WrestleMania 40. Fans have claimed he will join All Elite Wrestling if that is the case.

However, Eric Bischoff has now poured cold water on those claims and said that if McIntyre does not sign a contract with WWE, he will retire but not join AEW. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast in a recent episode, he said:

"The speculation about Drew not having signed his contract yet, ask yourself where is he going to go? Is he going to retire? If he's going to retire then yeah maybe he won't sign the contract. Where is he going to go? You think Drew McIntyre is going to go to AEW? [*whispers* 'No'] I think the whole conversation about his contract is just wasted air."

It will be interesting to see what happens with McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. If he defeats Seth Rollins to become the new champion, then it will be evident that he would continue with the company.

