Drew McIntyre spotted working out with AEW star

Drew McIntyre has been spotted working out with a star from All Elite Wrestling ahead of his title match at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Scottish Warrior was the final man standing after the Men's Elimination Chamber match in February. Logan Paul knocked Randy Orton out with brass knuckles and McIntyre capitalized to win the match. Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against the veteran at The Show of Shows this weekend in Philadelphia. McIntyre has also kept his rivalry going with CM Punk after the controversial star suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January.

McIntyre took to social media today to send a message ahead of WrestleMania. He noted that he was going to do one last chest workout before The Show of Shows and pumped some iron with AEW star Brian Cage serving as his spotter. You can check out the video in McIntyre's post below.

"Alright, I've just arrived in Philly, I've gone straight to the gym of course, a last chest workout before WrestleMania. This Sunday, they are going to let me out of the cage," he said. [From 00:01 - 00:09]

Bill Apter predicts Drew McIntyre will become champion at WWE WrestleMania

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes the time is right to make Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Champion.

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023 last year in Saudi Arabia to become the World Heavyweight Champion and has had an impressive title reign so far. The Visionary will team up with Cody Rhodes to battle The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock during Night 1 of WrestleMania. He will then defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre the following night.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter noted that he has said numerous times that McIntyre is winning the title. He claimed the time was right and McIntyre has found the perfect character for himself.

"I have mentioned this ad nauseam on shows and everything that Drew McIntyre will win the world championship at WrestleMania 40. He is right in that space where he has hit perfection of his career." [21:52 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Drew McIntyre has become very popular since turning heel. It will be interesting to see if he can finally win a major title in front of fans and dethrone Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania.

