AEW star Bryan Danielson has "animosity" against WWE due to major reason, says wrestling veteran

Former AEW and WWE champion Bryan Danielson recently claimed that one of his greatest pro-wrestling triumphs in the Stamford-based company did not mean much to him. Veteran Stevie Richards has now shared his views on The American Dragon's comments and the latter's possible "animosity" towards the sports entertainment juggernaut.

During a recent interview, Bryan Danielson reflected on main eventing WrestleMania 30, where he defeated Batista and Randy Orton in a triple-threat match to win the WWE World Championship - a bout he qualified for after beating Triple H earlier in the night. The submission specialist revealed that the achievement does not mean "that much" to him, because his then-fiancé Brie Bella was not allowed to join him in the ring for his post-match celebration, not to mention his persistent neck issues at that time.

On the latest edition of The Stevie Richards Show, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards analysed Danielson's comments, and suggested that the Washington-native may harbor some animosity towards WWE for not making his WrestleMania 30 win more special and meaningful for him.

"What he's talking about here on the B part of the 1A, 1B, is, if it's such a special moment, and it's so sentimental, I want the woman I'm gonna marry to be in the ring with me. So the company is kind of making it not as much of a memorable moment for him in real life, his personal life, and I can see he feels like he's holding a little bit of animosity, "Why couldn't you let that happen, why did you have to not make it the biggest moment it could be?" But I think the pain he was going through, too, was, how long can I even.. maybe he didn't even know he was going over until that night.."

Contrasting this with Bryan's AEW World Title win at AEW All In 2024, with his wife and kids in attendance, Richards explained how his Wembley moment may have been more fulfilling to Danielson.

"But in relation to that, the All In match against Swerve Strickland was more creatively fulfilling to Bryan Danielson and more personally fulfilling cause now his kids are at an age where they can appreciate the match, they're there in the stadium, he gets to hug and kiss his wife and his kids. And of course, he won the title, and he gets to celebrate the way he wanted to at WrestleMania 30. It's much more fulfilling," said Richards. [1:44:02 - 1:45:10]

The former BCC member returned to All Elite programming at this year's All In to neutralize the Death Riders and help Hangman Page dethrone Jon Moxley, the man who ended his full-time career.

AEW's Bryan Danielson on his wrestling future

Bryan Danielson made his comeback at AEW All In : Texas to take out Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd alongside the returning Darby Allin during the main event Texas Death Match between Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley. Even though he performed several of his signature moves during his appearance, The Dragon has clarified that he is not currently poised to return to the squared circle.

Speaking on a recent edition of The Brie and Nikki Show, Danielson stated:

“No, I’m not back," he said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

Bryan currently lends his services to AEW as a consultant.

Please credit The Stevie Richards Show and add H/T to Sportskeeda for quotations from the article.

