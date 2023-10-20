AEW star claims one of Chris Jericho's moves legitimately hurt: "He would lay that s**t in"

Chris Jericho is one of the most recognizable names in pro wrestling today. During a recent episode of his podcast, a top AEW star revealed that Jericho's moves are legitimately painful.

In the last few years of his WWE career, Y2J primarily used The Codebreaker as his finisher. Upon jumping to AEW, he began to use The Judas Effect. However, before both finishers, he was best known for The Walls of Jericho and The Liontamer.

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran was asked if he was ever put into a painful hold, and the first name that came to mind was Chris Jericho.

"Yeah, I’ve had that happen a few times. I’ve had it with, probably more than with anyone else, working with Chris Jericho. Sometimes his Liontamers have been on – and this was when I was a little more flexible – but he would lay that s**t in." [From 15:16 to 15:31]

Chris Jericho recently commented on the AEW Dynamite's loss in ratings to WWE NXT. The Ocho seemed unphased and attributed the victory to John Cena and The Undertaker. Additionally, he revealed that he tried to convince Tony Khan to bring in two WWE Hall of Famers to combat NXT.

Chris Jericho believes that Adam Copeland's AEW tenure will be his best run so far

Adam Copeland shocked the industry not too long ago when he left WWE for the first time since 1999 and finally jumped to AEW. So far, he's been building up to what seems like an interesting feud with Christian Cage. But Jericho believes this is only the beginning.

During the WrestleDream post-show media scrum, Chris Jericho explained why he's excited to see what The Rated-R Superstar does next in All Elite Wrestling.

"I’ve known Adam since 1995. He loves wrestling. Sometimes, in other places, that love of wrestling kind of gets squashed and warped a bit, maybe. It’s not like that in AEW. Talking with Adam and seeing him come out to the ring, he’s super stoked and super excited and super motivated. When you’re motivated, that’s when great wrestlers become even better and more legendary." [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen if Adam Copeland's run will end up becoming legendary or not. However, he has shown a lot of enthusiasm about being in AEW and will likely approach his current run with passion.

