AEW star comments on WWE Superstar Edge seemingly teasing retirement

While Edge will likely never make an AEW debut, his recent social media post that hinted at retirement plans caught one star's attention. In a comment on the Instagram post, Dax Harwood jokingly asked to wrestle against the star.

The Rated-R Superstar recently took to social media to comment on numerous stories in WWE but notably commented on Cody Rhodes' claims that he'll "finish the story." In light of this, the veteran seemed to hint at finishing his own story, which has many wondering if he could be eying championship gold again.

In response to Edge's Instagram post, Dax Harwood questioned the veteran for not inviting him over to the gym so that the two could wrestle.

"Why didn't you invite me over to rassle?!" Dax commented.

Could Harwood help train Edge to become the next WWE World Champion?

Edge and Beth Phoenix notably paid homage to FTR during their mixed-tag team match at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. In response to the act, Harwood thanked the couple and seemed to hint at helping the veteran get in shape for his return at the time.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Dax Harwood claims that CM Punk's door was never closed to those in the AEW locker room

Many narratives about The Second City Saint have made rounds on social media ever since the Brawl Out Incident. Fans who were staunchly against Punk after the backstage brawl also made wild claims about him, especially after the wildly differing reports.

ًconner✩ @godownaslovers cm punk’s revolution 2022 entrance is still one of my favorite AEW moments cm punk’s revolution 2022 entrance is still one of my favorite AEW moments https://t.co/lbgH9r59gZ

During a recent live Q&A with For The Love of Wrestling III, Harwood debunked the claims that CM Punk was unapproachable in AEW and that he always had an open-door policy.

"He [CM Punk] literally had his door open for everyone. He would watch every match, people would go to him and say, 'Can you watch my match and tell me what I did right and what I did wrong?' He would and he would stay from the beginning to the end. He did that because he does love professional wrestling, just like we do," said Harwood. [H/T: Fightful]

Dax Harwood has strongly defended Punk for months and often provided an opposing narrative while he still had a podcast. Unfortunately, fans will have to continue to speculate themselves until Tony Khan or an AEW star with confirmed involvement backstage speaks out.

Poll : 0 votes