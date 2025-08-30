AEW star drops a massive Chris Jericho tease amid WWE rumors

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 30, 2025 00:31 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

A major AEW star has just hinted at Chris Jericho's potential return after he has been linked to a move to WWE. This comes almost five months after he was last seen.

The Nueve was last seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion during the Dynamite after Dynasty, which saw Jericho drop his ROH World Championship to Bandido. He went on hiatus after this. Recent reports have mentioned that those within the promotion believe that once his contract expires at the end of the year, he will no longer return to AEW and could instead make an appearance in WWE.

Tonight at ROH Death before Dishonor, Sammy Guevara is set to defend the ROH Tag Team titles with a mystery partner, as Dustin Rhodes is out indefinitely due to injury. When asked during the pre-show who his new partner could be, Guevara did not disclose anything but seemingly quoted the lyrics to Chris Jericho's past theme song.

See a clip of the moment below.

“Lexi, I know you’re trying to break the walls down on who I’m gonna pick.”
Should Jericho be his tag team partner, this would not be the first time, as they have teamed up with one another on multiple occasions.

Tony Khan comments on whether Chris Jericho could return to AEW

Tony Khan has addressed the former AEW World Champion's hiatus from the company and his uncertain future.

During the media call ahead of Death Before Dishonor, Khan talked about how he was a longtime fan of Chris Jericho and how he was one of the key figures in the company's history. Khan hoped to have him back if possible.

"Since I was 12 years old, I would count Chris among my very favorite wrestlers for the past 30 years, and I'm very fortunate to work with him. So if and when the time presents itself, hopefully, would love to have Chris back, and I think the world of him, and Chris Jericho's always in the highest of standing with me and with AEW and ROH, where he has been a great champion, a great ambassador, a great leader and a great friend to all of us, and Chris Jericho's a huge part of our companies here."
It is unclear what the future holds, given that there are still a few months left in Jericho's contract. Fans should stay tuned to find out whether he'll still make appearances or wait for his deal to run its course.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
