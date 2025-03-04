AEW star Dustin Rhodes reacts to claim that Cody Rhodes deserved his beatdown at WWE Elimination Chamber

A few weeks ago, The Rock returned to Friday Night SmackDown with an offer for Cody Rhodes, asking him to sell his 'soul' for life-changing favors. The latter rejected the offer at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE.

Following the rejection, John Cena (who won the Men's Elimination Chamber match) turned heel and attacked The American Nightmare. The Final Boss and famous rapper Travis Scott also joined in on the ambush, leaving the babyface helpless and lifeless in a pile of his blood in the middle of the ring.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to X/Twitter to criticize the attack on his brother and shamed Rock and Cena for their cruel actions. A user on X tried to justify the heels' actions by claiming that Cody deserved the beatdown at the Elimination Chamber event.

"It's called Karma sir. Cody put certain attitudes and actions out into the universe since last year. He got what he deserved delivered back to him. He should've expected it," the fan wrote.

Dustin Rhodes clapped back at the fan and called the user a "stupid idiot" for making such an absurd claim.

"What?!!!! Stupid idiot," The Natural replied.

Check out the exchange below:

Cody Rhodes will be present on SmackDown this week

The entire wrestling kingdom was shocked when John Cena turned heel for the first time in two decades and allied with The Rock to attack Cody Rhodes. The fans are yet to hear from the WWE Undisputed Champion after the attack.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Michael Cole confirmed that the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion would appear on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown to address the events that transpired last Saturday.

John Cena is set to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see which superstars join Rhodes in his fight against the top heels.

