AEW star on which legendary Bret Hart moment inspired him to be a pro wrestler

AEW star and ROH Tag Team Champion, Dax Harwood, recalls a pivotal Bret Hart moment that inspired him to pursue a career as a professional wrestler.

There is no hiding the fact that Dax looks up to Bret Hart. The FTR member has admitted his admiration of the WWE Hall of Famer countless times and has done so in public statements.

June 13, 2022, marks the 29th anniversary of Excellence of Execution being crowned the WWE King of the Ring. In a tweet, Dax Harwood revealed that it was also the day he decided to become a professional wrestler.

"29 years ago, today, I decided to become a professional wrestler." - Dax Harwood

FTR has previously mentioned working with Hart on AEW television, but due to The Hitman quietly signing a lucrative WWE contract, it prevents him from working with the company.

Hart is the only man to be crowned King of the Ring twice, in 1991 and 1993. He also managed to win them in consecutive tournaments.

Bret Hart Manages FTR At Indie Event

Bret accompanied FTR to the ring over the weekend. FTR challenged Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson, who was managed by Arn Anderson. The bout took place at the Big Time Wrestling show at Webster Town Hall.

After the match, Harwood and Hart shared a celebratory tequila toast. Harwood said fans can call him a mark all day, but he is amazed at the life he lives. Dax commented on a photo of him toasting a tequila shot (or more than a shot, hinted Harwood) with his hero.

Here's the tweet below:

"You can call me a mark all day. I had a shot (ok, more than a shot) of tequila with my hero. What a fucking life I live."

