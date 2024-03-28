AEW star “likes” an interesting tweet suggesting WWE should insert him in Cody Rhodes’ storyline

A top AEW star has liked a tweet exhorting that WWE should introduce them in Cody Rhodes' storyline ahead of WrestleMania XL. The talent in question is none other than Dustin Rhodes.

The odds seem to be stacked against The American Nightmare, who was left a bloody mess by The Rock on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Rhodes is scheduled to take on The Final Boss and Roman Reigns on Night One of The Show of Shows alongside his partner, Seth Rollins.

The outcome of the tag team bout is set to decide whether The Bloodline will be involved during the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between Rhodes and Reigns on Night Two. The Georgia native and his family members have been targeted by The Rock repeatedly in the buildup to WrestleMania XL.

Dustin Rhodes had previously teased his willingness to help his brother on social media. The Natural even sent an explicit message previously to The People's Champion after his vicious assault on Cody Rhodes. This led to widepsread speculations regarding the former Goldust potentially appearing at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Recently, a user took to X/Twitter to share the view that both AEW and WWE would be missing a major opportunity by not including Dustin Rhodes in his sibling's feud against The Bloodline. The former Intercontinental Champion liked the tweet, suggesting his openness to the idea.

Dustin Rhodes liked an interesting post on X/Twitter

Recent reports suggest that Dustin's contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to run out this year. It remains to be seen whether The Bizarre One will make an unexpected appearance at WrestleMania XL.

Another AEW star may be following Cody Rhodes to WWE, said Mike Santana

Cody Rhodes played a key role in the foundation of AEW in 2019. He served as an in-ring talent, as well as an EVP in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The former TNT Champion was seemingly responsible for bringing in a number of names to All Elite Wrestling, including Santana and Ortiz.

The former Proud and Powerful member left the Tony Khan-led company earlier this year reportedly over creative differences. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Santana discussed Cody Rhodes' shocking return to WWE in 2022.

He also implied that another All Elite Wrestling star may follow the former Bullet Club member's footsteps and join the Stamford-based promotion. The Nasty Assassin, however, remained silent as to the identity of the talent in question.

“I’ll be real, there was two people that I said off the bat, they were gonna go back to WWE. One of them already did,” Santana mentioned.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Santana is currently doing excellent work in the independent scene, and is the reigning HOG World Heavyweight Champion.

Is it possible for Dustin Rhodes to appear at WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button!

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Can Cody Rhodes finally dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion