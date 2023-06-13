AEW star Matt Hardy addresses viral video of Jeff Hardy being harassed at an airport

AEW's Jeff Hardy recently had a less-than-positive experience with fans at an airport, as he was asked to go out of his way and sign dozens of photographs. His brother, Matt, has since taken to Twitter to address the situation.

Jeff Hardy is undeniably an icon of the wrestling business. As such, he has garnered a large fanbase and is constantly in the spotlight. However, that does not give people an excuse to harass him during his own time.

A few so-called "fans" approached The Charismatic Enigma at an airport and asked him to sign an absurd amount of photographs. Hardy obliged, but he was visibly annoyed by the situation.

Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on the matter and called out these fans for taking advantage of Jeff's kindness.

"Jeff doesn’t actively look at anything on Twitter unless he has something to post, so I’m gonna address this. This is def taking advantage of Jeff’s kindness. If you see a wrestler in an airport & ask for an autograph or 2, that’s acceptable. This isn’t. Not appropriate or cool," Matt tweeted.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Poor Jeff Hardy.



Minding his own business and these wierdos rush him with an avalanche of things he needs to sign, like he owes them all that.



Nothing wrong with politely asking for something. This is so awkward. Poor Jeff Hardy.Minding his own business and these wierdos rush him with an avalanche of things he needs to sign, like he owes them all that.Nothing wrong with politely asking for something. This is so awkward. https://t.co/ZCyF4xGE6A Jeff doesn’t actively look at anything on Twitter unless he has something to post, so I’m gonna address this. This is def taking advantage of Jeff’s kindness. If you see a wrestler in an airport & ask for an autograph or 2, that’s acceptable. This isn’t. Not appropriate or cool. twitter.com/justtalkwrestl… Jeff doesn’t actively look at anything on Twitter unless he has something to post, so I’m gonna address this. This is def taking advantage of Jeff’s kindness. If you see a wrestler in an airport & ask for an autograph or 2, that’s acceptable. This isn’t. Not appropriate or cool. twitter.com/justtalkwrestl…

On the plus side, the responses to Matt's tweet have mainly been positive, with many coming to the AEW stars' defense. Hopefully, this is a step in the right direction to bringing these impromptu mass signings to an end.

What happened in Jeff Hardy's most recent AEW match?

Despite appearing in the cinematic-style Firm Deletion Match, Jeff Hardy would make his official return to the ring in trios match alongside his brother Matt and HOOK against Ethan Page and The Gunns at AEW Double or Nothing 2023.

While attempting his patented Whisper in the Wind maneuver, Jeff slipped on the top rope and fell awkwardly to the mat. While this may have looked like a botch, Matt was adamant that the spot was done on purpose.

Nonetheless, many fans were excited to see one of their favorites back in action on live TV.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes