AEW star reacts to Edge and Beth Phoenix's tribute at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix paid tribute to former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR during their match against The Judgment Day. One-half of the tag team, Dax Harwood, reacted to the tribute.

Multi-time world champion Edge has been in the crosshairs of The Judgment Day for several months. Finn Balor and co. crossed the line when Rhea Ripley attacked Beth Phoenix at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. The Grit Couple were not been seen for the rest of 2022. They made their surprise return at this year's Royal Rumble.

The Rated-R Superstar teamed up with his wife to take on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at tonight's Elimination Chamber event.

Edge took out Mysterio with a suicide dive on the outside and then entered the ring to finish the match. The Rated-R Superstar and The Glamazon then paid homage to FTR by hitting the tag team's signature move, The Shatter Machine, on Finn Balor to pick up the win.

FTR's Dax Harwood reacted to the move via Twitter with two words.

"Shatter Machine," Dax Harwood tweeted.

After taking care of The Judgment Day, the Hall of Famer is set to challenge Austin Theory on WWE RAW this upcoming Monday.

