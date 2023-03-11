AEW star reacts after Rey Mysterio becomes first inductee into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. One of his close friends and former colleague, Vicky Guerrero, reacted to the announcement.

Moments before SmackDown kicked off last night, the Stamford-based promotion broke the news that Rey Mysterio was going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame via its official Twitter account.

"BREAKING NEWS: @reymysterio is the 1st inductee for the 2023 #WWEHOF!" WWE tweeted.

Current AEW star Vickie Guerrero reacted to the news. She appreciated the Master of the 6-1-9. She shared her love for him and mentioned that he deserved to be induced.

"Congratulations @reymysterio on your induction into the 2023 @wwe hall of fame!!! Well deserved🙏🏻. Your career is defined by many accolades! I love you!" Vickie Guerrero tweeted.

Vickie Guerrero @VickieGuerrero 🏻. Your career is defined by many accolades! I love you! Congratulations @reymysterio on your induction into the 2023 @wwe hall of fame!!! Well deserved🏻. Your career is defined by many accolades! I love you! Congratulations @reymysterio on your induction into the 2023 @wwe hall of fame!!! Well deserved🙏🏻. Your career is defined by many accolades! I love you!

Both Rey Mysterio and Vickie Guerrero used to work together during Vickie's run in WWE. She played a major role when her late husband Eddie Guerrero and Mysterio feuded with each other.

Vickie Guerrero is currently working in AEW managing Nyla Rose.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared the origin of Vickie Guerrero's catchphrase

Throughout her career in the world of pro wrestling, Vickie Guerrero has managed several wrestlers. She has managed Dolph Ziggler, Edge, Big Show, and is currently in AEW with Nyla Rose.

For a brief period of time, Guerrero was also the General Manager of SmackDown. During that time, she had a catchphrase that she would say at the start of any segment. It was two words, "Excuse me!"

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on one, the Hall of Famer shared the origin of the catchphrase. Long mentioned that the current AEW star was easy to work with and mentioned that the catchphrase came up during a rehearsal and Teddy Long like it and asked her to keep it.

"So she was so easy to work with and the way we started the 'Excuse Me' is one day we were down at the ring, you know, just watching rehearsals and somebody came by Vickie and she just turned around and went like, 'Excuse me' and I just said to her, 'That's it, keep saying that. That's it.' And that's, you know, how we started doing that. She was just absolutely great to work with," Teddy Long said. [28:54-29:21]

Vickie Guerrero was absent from this week's episode of AEW Rampage and revealed that she was asked to remain home.

What was your reaction to Rey Mysterio being inducted into the Hall of Fame? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes